Coronavirus in Kansas: 9 more deaths with 1,063 new cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to the coronavirus has increased to 335. That is up nine from Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since early February is 26,172, an increase of 1,063 since Friday.
The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not provide the number of recoveries vs. active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do track those numbers. As of Sunday, Sedgwick County has 2,227 active cases.
The KDHE tracks hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of noon Monday, 1,644 Kansans have been hospitalized. That is up 48 since Friday.
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. today to discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kansas. We will livestream her news briefing on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|13
|Anderson
|24
|Atchison
|55
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|84
|Bourbon
|51
|Brown
|27
|Butler
|187
|Chase
|6
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|66
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|41
|Clay
|16
|Cloud
|28
|Coffey
|65
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|140
|Crawford
|373
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|36
|Doniphan
|49
|Douglas
|616
|Edwards
|9
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|115
|Ellsworth
|16
|Finney
|1,626
|Ford
|2,075
|Franklin
|142
|Geary
|176
|Gove
|3
|Graham
|15
|Grant
|78
|Gray
|54
|Greeley
|3
|Greenwood
|14
|Hamilton
|39
|Harper
|8
|Harvey
|143
|Haskell
|38
|Hodgeman
|11
|Jackson
|134
|Jefferson
|51
|Jewell
|8
|Johnson
|4,643
|Kearny
|54
|Kingman
|7
|Kiowa
|6
|Labette
|110
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,392
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|28
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|608
|Marion
|46
|Marshall
|7
|McPherson
|126
|Meade
|40
|Miami
|108
|Mitchell
|26
|Montgomery
|122
|Morris
|7
|Morton
|9
|Nemaha
|44
|Neosho
|49
|Ness
|5
|Norton
|22
|Osage
|32
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|30
|Pawnee
|7
|Phillips
|41
|Pottawatomie
|107
|Pratt
|31
|Reno
|214
|Republic
|25
|Rice
|22
|Riley
|409
|Rooks
|15
|Rush
|5
|Russell
|8
|Saline
|310
|Scott
|23
|Sedgwick
|3,816
|Seward
|1,081
|Shawnee
|1,324
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|9
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|2
|Stanton
|21
|Stevens
|41
|Sumner
|88
|Thomas
|26
|Trego
|3
|Wabaunsee
|39
|Washington
|2
|Wichita
|2
|Wilson
|9
|Woodson
|10
|Wyandotte
|4,287
|Dundy County, NE
|0
|Furnas County, NE
|13
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|13
|Beaver County, OK
|35
|Harper County, OK
|4
|Kay County, OK
|188
|Texas County, OK
|1,024
County list updated: July 27, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
