Coronavirus in Kansas: 9 more deaths with 1,063 new cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to the coronavirus has increased to 335. That is up nine from Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since early February is 26,172, an increase of 1,063 since Friday.

The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not provide the number of recoveries vs. active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do track those numbers. As of Sunday, Sedgwick County has 2,227 active cases.

The KDHE tracks hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of noon Monday, 1,644 Kansans have been hospitalized. That is up 48 since Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. today to discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kansas. We will livestream her news briefing on KSN.com.

County Confirmed Allen 13 Anderson 24 Atchison 55 Barber 4 Barton 84 Bourbon 51 Brown 27 Butler 187 Chase 6 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 66 Cheyenne 2 Clark 41 Clay 16 Cloud 28 Coffey 65 Comanche 3 Cowley 140 Crawford 373 Decatur 5 Dickinson 36 Doniphan 49 Douglas 616 Edwards 9 Elk 1 Ellis 115 Ellsworth 16 Finney 1,626 Ford 2,075 Franklin 142 Geary 176 Gove 3 Graham 15 Grant 78 Gray 54 Greeley 3 Greenwood 14 Hamilton 39 Harper 8 Harvey 143 Haskell 38 Hodgeman 11 Jackson 134 Jefferson 51 Jewell 8 Johnson 4,643 Kearny 54 Kingman 7 Kiowa 6 Labette 110 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,392 Lincoln 6 Linn 28 Logan 2 Lyon 608 Marion 46 Marshall 7 McPherson 126 Meade 40 Miami 108 Mitchell 26 Montgomery 122 Morris 7 Morton 9 Nemaha 44 Neosho 49 Ness 5 Norton 22 Osage 32 Osborne 3 Ottawa 30 Pawnee 7 Phillips 41 Pottawatomie 107 Pratt 31 Reno 214 Republic 25 Rice 22 Riley 409 Rooks 15 Rush 5 Russell 8 Saline 310 Scott 23 Sedgwick 3,816 Seward 1,081 Shawnee 1,324 Sheridan 7 Sherman 9 Smith 3 Stafford 2 Stanton 21 Stevens 41 Sumner 88 Thomas 26 Trego 3 Wabaunsee 39 Washington 2 Wichita 2 Wilson 9 Woodson 10 Wyandotte 4,287 Dundy County, NE 0 Furnas County, NE 13 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 13 Beaver County, OK 35 Harper County, OK 4 Kay County, OK 188 Texas County, OK 1,024

County list updated: July 27, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

