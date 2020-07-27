Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 9 more deaths with 1,063 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to the coronavirus has increased to 335. That is up nine from Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since early February is 26,172, an increase of 1,063 since Friday.

The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not provide the number of recoveries vs. active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do track those numbers. As of Sunday, Sedgwick County has 2,227 active cases.

The KDHE tracks hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of noon Monday, 1,644 Kansans have been hospitalized. That is up 48 since Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. today to discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kansas. We will livestream her news briefing on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Allen13
Anderson24
Atchison55
Barber4
Barton84
Bourbon51
Brown27
Butler187
Chase6
Chautauqua5
Cherokee66
Cheyenne2
Clark41
Clay16
Cloud28
Coffey65
Comanche3
Cowley140
Crawford373
Decatur5
Dickinson36
Doniphan49
Douglas616
Edwards9
Elk1
Ellis115
Ellsworth16
Finney1,626
Ford2,075
Franklin142
Geary176
Gove3
Graham15
Grant78
Gray54
Greeley3
Greenwood14
Hamilton39
Harper8
Harvey143
Haskell38
Hodgeman11
Jackson134
Jefferson51
Jewell8
Johnson4,643
Kearny54
Kingman7
Kiowa6
Labette110
Lane5
Leavenworth1,392
Lincoln6
Linn28
Logan2
Lyon608
Marion46
Marshall7
McPherson126
Meade40
Miami108
Mitchell26
Montgomery122
Morris7
Morton9
Nemaha44
Neosho49
Ness5
Norton22
Osage32
Osborne3
Ottawa30
Pawnee7
Phillips41
Pottawatomie107
Pratt31
Reno214
Republic25
Rice22
Riley409
Rooks15
Rush5
Russell8
Saline310
Scott23
Sedgwick3,816
Seward1,081
Shawnee1,324
Sheridan7
Sherman9
Smith3
Stafford2
Stanton21
Stevens41
Sumner88
Thomas26
Trego3
Wabaunsee39
Washington2
Wichita2
Wilson9
Woodson10
Wyandotte4,287
Dundy County, NE0
Furnas County, NE13
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE13
Beaver County, OK35
Harper County, OK4
Kay County, OK188
Texas County, OK1,024

County list updated: July 27, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

