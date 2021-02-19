Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 93 more deaths, almost 21,000 more people vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has gone up by 20,958 since Wednesday. The new total is 324,635, 11.1% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also continues to track how many Kansans have had the coronavirus, have been hospitalized with it, or have died connected to it.

As of Friday morning, another 93 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That brings the state’s death toll to 4,614.

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 2,115 since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 290,832.

Also since Wednesday, there have been 69 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 7,101 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,088200
Anderson803100
Atchison1,520300
Barber364100
Barton2,558500
Bourbon1,271200
Brown1,201200
Butler7,0941,300
Chase241100
Chautauqua251100
Cherokee2,333300
Cheyenne344100
Clark235100
Clay773100
Cloud960100
Coffey701100
Comanche153100
Cowley3,764600
Crawford4,466700
Decatur258100
Dickinson1,680300
Doniphan929200
Douglas8,1711,950
Edwards250100
Elk167100
Ellis3,642400
Ellsworth1,203400
Finney5,303800
Ford5,543700
Franklin2,415400
Geary2,947500
Gove376100
Graham247100
Grant923100
Gray550100
Greeley101
Greenwood545100
Hamilton199
Harper592100
Harvey3,365600
Haskell407100
Hodgeman193100
Jackson1,327200
Jefferson1,603300
Jewell196100
Johnson53,6524,875
Kearny555100
Kingman720100
Kiowa237100
Labette2,572400
Lane124100
Leavenworth6,6801,400
Lincoln254100
Linn743200
Logan291100
Lyon4,032700
Marion1,011200
Marshall1,061200
McPherson3,074500
Meade486100
Miami2,592400
Mitchell557100
Montgomery3,218700
Morris547100
Morton252100
Nemaha1,459200
Neosho1,708300
Ness364100
Norton1,198300
Osage1,175300
Osborne286100
Ottawa547100
Pawnee1,131300
Phillips688100
Pottawatomie1,716400
Pratt798200
Rawlins288100
Reno8,2451,400
Republic656100
Rice1,047200
Riley4,8201,200
Rooks620100
Rush424100
Russell832100
Saline5,901900
Scott568100
Sedgwick53,0475,850
Seward3,759500
Shawnee16,1811,950
Sheridan426100
Sherman603100
Smith264100
Stafford332200
Stanton181100
Stevens546100
Sumner2,059400
Thomas1,053100
Trego397100
Wabaunsee646100
Wallace171100
Washington522100
Wichita215100
Wilson920200
Woodson194100
Wyandotte18,9353,900
Dundy, NE174 
Furnas, NE484 
Hitchcock, NE246 
Red Willow, NE1,165 
Beaver, OK419 
Harper, OK403 
Kay, OK5,034 
Texas, OK3,428 

County coronavirus cases updated: Feb 19, 2021
Weekly doses updated Feb 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

