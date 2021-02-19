Coronavirus in Kansas: 93 more deaths, almost 21,000 more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has gone up by 20,958 since Wednesday. The new total is 324,635, 11.1% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also continues to track how many Kansans have had the coronavirus, have been hospitalized with it, or have died connected to it.

As of Friday morning, another 93 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. That brings the state’s death toll to 4,614.

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 2,115 since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 290,832.

Also since Wednesday, there have been 69 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 7,101 Kansans have tested negative for the virus.