Coronavirus in Kansas: 96 more deaths, 15,000 more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 15,324 Kansans have been vaccinated against the coronavirus since Friday morning. So far, a total of 233,492 Kansans have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is 8% of the state’s population.
Also since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 96 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,197.
The KDHE says there have been 69 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since Friday morning. It does not track recoveries.
It also says another 1,398 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 282,960 Kansans have received a positive coronavirus test result.
The state says 920,799 Kansans have received a negative coronavirus test result, up 5,308 since Friday morning.
The KDHE will release county data shortly. The charts below will be updated at that time.
|County
|Confirmed
|Weekly Doses
|Allen
|1,016
|200
|Anderson
|779
|100
|Atchison
|1,476
|200
|Barber
|365
|100
|Barton
|2,527
|400
|Bourbon
|1,231
|200
|Brown
|1,185
|100
|Butler
|6,935
|900
|Chase
|232
|100
|Chautauqua
|243
|100
|Cherokee
|2,258
|300
|Cheyenne
|341
|100
|Clark
|233
|100
|Clay
|766
|100
|Cloud
|957
|100
|Coffey
|661
|100
|Comanche
|152
|100
|Cowley
|3,635
|500
|Crawford
|4,317
|600
|Decatur
|257
|100
|Dickinson
|1,642
|300
|Doniphan
|913
|100
|Douglas
|7,933
|1,950
|Edwards
|241
|100
|Elk
|163
|100
|Ellis
|3,536
|400
|Ellsworth
|1,180
|100
|Finney
|5,261
|600
|Ford
|5,490
|500
|Franklin
|2,340
|400
|Geary
|2,811
|400
|Gove
|374
|100
|Graham
|247
|100
|Grant
|912
|100
|Gray
|548
|100
|Greeley
|101
|100
|Greenwood
|533
|100
|Hamilton
|199
|100
|Harper
|575
|100
|Harvey
|3,278
|500
|Haskell
|402
|100
|Hodgeman
|185
|100
|Jackson
|1,284
|200
|Jefferson
|1,554
|300
|Jewell
|188
|100
|Johnson
|50,922
|5,850
|Kearny
|549
|100
|Kingman
|707
|100
|Kiowa
|233
|100
|Labette
|2,483
|300
|Lane
|122
|100
|Leavenworth
|6,378
|1,100
|Lincoln
|250
|100
|Linn
|721
|100
|Logan
|290
|100
|Lyon
|3,940
|500
|Marion
|981
|200
|Marshall
|1,022
|200
|McPherson
|3,011
|400
|Meade
|481
|100
|Miami
|2,517
|500
|Mitchell
|552
|100
|Montgomery
|3,089
|500
|Morris
|529
|100
|Morton
|236
|100
|Nemaha
|1,430
|200
|Neosho
|1,647
|200
|Ness
|359
|100
|Norton
|1,188
|100
|Osage
|1,125
|200
|Osborne
|275
|100
|Ottawa
|537
|100
|Pawnee
|1,119
|100
|Phillips
|669
|100
|Pottawatomie
|1,573
|300
|Pratt
|788
|100
|Rawlins
|285
|100
|Reno
|8,127
|900
|Republic
|650
|100
|Rice
|1,015
|100
|Riley
|4,691
|1,000
|Rooks
|612
|100
|Rush
|423
|100
|Russell
|808
|100
|Saline
|5,732
|800
|Scott
|564
|100
|Sedgwick
|51,518
|5,850
|Seward
|3,730
|300
|Shawnee
|15,530
|1,950
|Sheridan
|422
|100
|Sherman
|589
|100
|Smith
|255
|100
|Stafford
|324
|100
|Stanton
|179
|100
|Stevens
|537
|100
|Sumner
|2,003
|300
|Thomas
|1,032
|100
|Trego
|384
|100
|Wabaunsee
|620
|100
|Wallace
|167
|100
|Washington
|503
|100
|Wichita
|211
|100
|Wilson
|878
|100
|Woodson
|190
|100
|Wyandotte
|18,414
|1,950
|Dundy, NE
|165
|Furnas, NE
|474
|Hitchcock, NE
|221
|Red Willow, NE
|1,145
|Beaver, OK
|394
|Harper, OK
|391
|Kay, OK
|4,847
|Texas, OK
|3,352
County coronavirus cases list updated: Feb 5, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health