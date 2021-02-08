Coronavirus in Kansas: 96 more deaths, 15,000 more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state says another 15,324 Kansans have been vaccinated against the coronavirus since Friday morning. So far, a total of 233,492 Kansans have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is 8% of the state’s population.

Also since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 96 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,197.

The KDHE says there have been 69 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since Friday morning. It does not track recoveries.

It also says another 1,398 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 282,960 Kansans have received a positive coronavirus test result.

The state says 920,799 Kansans have received a negative coronavirus test result, up 5,308 since Friday morning.

The KDHE will release county data shortly. The charts below will be updated at that time.