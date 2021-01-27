Coronavirus in Kansas: 96 more deaths, 16,933 more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are releasing the newest coronavirus data, including how many people have been vaccinated.

Since Monday, the state is reporting another 96 deaths linked to COVID-19. It brings the Kansas death toll to 3,718.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is also reporting 3,262 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 272,517 Kansans have tested positive. The KDHE does not track how many of those have recovered.

Since Monday, 151 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of people who have tested negative in Kansas increased by 8,877, to 887,259.

The KDHE coronavirus vaccine dashboard shows that in the past two days, another 16,933 Kansans have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. It brings the total number of Kansans vaccinated to 149,078, or 5.1% of the state’s population.

The state also lists how many vaccine doses have been delivered to each Kansas county. The numbers did not change from yesterday. You can see where the status of your county in the charts below.