Coronavirus in Kansas: 96 more deaths, 16,933 more people vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are releasing the newest coronavirus data, including how many people have been vaccinated.

Since Monday, the state is reporting another 96 deaths linked to COVID-19. It brings the Kansas death toll to 3,718.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is also reporting 3,262 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 272,517 Kansans have tested positive. The KDHE does not track how many of those have recovered.

Since Monday, 151 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of people who have tested negative in Kansas increased by 8,877, to 887,259.

The KDHE coronavirus vaccine dashboard shows that in the past two days, another 16,933 Kansans have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. It brings the total number of Kansans vaccinated to 149,078, or 5.1% of the state’s population.

The state also lists how many vaccine doses have been delivered to each Kansas county. The numbers did not change from yesterday. You can see where the status of your county in the charts below.

CountyConfirmedVaccine Doses
Allen959100
Anderson753100
Atchison1,419100
Barber353100
Barton2,492300
Bourbon1,205100
Brown1,172100
Butler6,713800
Chase232100
Chautauqua234100
Cherokee2,170200
Cheyenne335100
Clark228100
Clay736100
Cloud947100
Coffey618100
Comanche151100
Cowley3,375400
Crawford4,166400
Decatur251100
Dickinson1,591200
Doniphan880100
Douglas7,7291,950
Edwards236100
Elk158100
Ellis3,448300
Ellsworth1,157100
Finney5,194400
Ford5,446400
Franklin2,244300
Geary2,692300
Gove365100
Graham242100
Grant904100
Gray541100
Greeley101100
Greenwood521100
Hamilton199100
Harper562100
Harvey3,202400
Haskell400100
Hodgeman177100
Jackson1,248100
Jefferson1,510200
Jewell184100
Johnson496,825
Kearny546100
Kingman658100
Kiowa222100
Labette2,413200
Lane119100
Leavenworth6,121900
Lincoln247100
Linn703100
Logan287100
Lyon3,840400
Marion939200
Marshall902100
McPherson2,901200
Meade476100
Miami2,452300
Mitchell540100
Montgomery2,966300
Morris501100
Morton227100
Nemaha1,415100
Neosho1,576100
Ness325100
Norton1,183100
Osage1,059100
Osborne270100
Ottawa525100
Pawnee1,107100
Phillips650100
Pottawatomie1,472200
Pratt780100
Rawlins285100
Reno7,980700
Republic642100
Rice975100
Riley4,541900
Rooks598100
Rush416100
Russell796100
Saline5,501500
Scott554100
Sedgwick49,4355,850
Seward3,697300
Shawnee14,9761,950
Sheridan419100
Sherman579100
Smith246100
Stafford317100
Stanton172100
Stevens525100
Sumner1,851200
Thomas1,011100
Trego371100
Wabaunsee603100
Wallace166100
Washington485100
Wichita210100
Wilson829100
Woodson183100
Wyandotte18,0441,950
Dundy, NE147 
Furnas, NE438 
Hitchcock, NE214 
Red Willow, NE1,123 
Beaver, OK377 
Harper, OK386 
Kay, OK4,641 
Texas, OK3,298 

County list updated: Jan 27, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

