Coronavirus in Kansas: Almost 24,000 more Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is reporting that 26.7% of Kansans have been given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday morning, 23,853 more people got their first dose. It brings the total to 777,311. Of those, 412,538 have also received their final dose.

The number of vaccine doses distributed in Kansas increased by 6,280.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

As of Monday morning, there have been 11 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,902.

There have also been 18 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, 429 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus while 3,213 people tested negative.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,206300
Anderson829100
Atchison1,567600
Barber369100
Barton2,5971,800
Bourbon1,320100
Brown1,229300
Butler7,3631,200
Chase251100
Chautauqua265100
Cherokee2,407200
Cheyenne358
Clark247
Clay785200
Cloud972200
Coffey722400
Comanche167100
Cowley3,8941,000
Crawford4,627600
Decatur264
Dickinson1,709600
Doniphan959200
Douglas8,5146,280
Edwards259100
Elk178100
Ellis3,7201,200
Ellsworth1,215200
Finney5,353700
Ford5,6771,000
Franklin2,4901,000
Geary3,1571,000
Gove385100
Graham252
Grant935100
Gray556
Greeley104100
Greenwood551200
Hamilton201
Harper616200
Harvey3,537200
Haskell417
Hodgeman209100
Jackson1,378100
Jefferson1,663500
Jewell207100
Johnson56,02920,820
Kearny561100
Kingman740100
Kiowa237
Labette2,720300
Lane125
Leavenworth7,0392,700
Lincoln257
Linn774100
Logan292100
Lyon4,1921,600
Marion1,045300
Marshall1,075100
McPherson3,193600
Meade502
Miami2,6661,000
Mitchell561200
Montgomery3,3941,000
Morris564200
Morton254
Nemaha1,501600
Neosho1,771300
Ness369100
Norton1,203
Osage1,206300
Osborne288100
Ottawa549100
Pawnee1,143200
Phillips712
Pottawatomie1,835600
Pratt811100
Rawlins298
Reno8,3471,600
Republic659100
Rice1,063300
Riley5,7822,600
Rooks656100
Rush431
Russell853200
Saline6,0741,900
Scott576100
Sedgwick54,70514,040
Seward3,832
Shawnee16,8755,680
Sheridan432
Sherman619200
Smith268100
Stafford337100
Stanton184100
Stevens554100
Sumner2,105400
Thomas1,092100
Trego404100
Wabaunsee676100
Wallace175
Washington531
Wichita216
Wilson986200
Woodson209
Wyandotte19,6348,650
Dundy, NE177 
Furnas, NE496 
Hitchcock, NE245 
Red Willow, NE1,191 
Beaver, OK455 
Harper, OK409 
Kay, OK5,209 
Texas, OK3,479 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 29, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 29, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

