Coronavirus in Kansas: Almost 24,000 more Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is reporting that 26.7% of Kansans have been given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday morning, 23,853 more people got their first dose. It brings the total to 777,311. Of those, 412,538 have also received their final dose.

The number of vaccine doses distributed in Kansas increased by 6,280.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

As of Monday morning, there have been 11 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,902.

There have also been 18 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, 429 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus while 3,213 people tested negative.