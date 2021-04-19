Coronavirus in Kansas: Almost 25% of Kansans are finished getting COVID vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 24.5% of Kansans have finished getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 1.06 million Kansans have received at least one dose. That is up 15,082 since Friday morning. 713,463 Kansans have completed getting their shots.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and the coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Friday morning, the number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increases by 2, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,955. There have been 17 new hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 3,986 people tested for the coronavirus, 429 tested positive for the virus.