Coronavirus in Kansas: Almost 25% of Kansans are finished getting COVID vaccine

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 24.5% of Kansans have finished getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 1.06 million Kansans have received at least one dose. That is up 15,082 since Friday morning. 713,463 Kansans have completed getting their shots.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and the coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Friday morning, the number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increases by 2, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,955. There have been 17 new hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 3,986 people tested for the coronavirus, 429 tested positive for the virus.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,233
Anderson832
Atchison1,587
Barber371
Barton2,599500
Bourbon1,388
Brown1,233
Butler7,456100
Chase251
Chautauqua266
Cherokee2,454100
Cheyenne360
Clark249100
Clay795300
Cloud977
Coffey722300
Comanche167100
Cowley3,916400
Crawford4,692100
Decatur265
Dickinson1,728
Doniphan965100
Douglas8,7043,810
Edwards262
Elk179
Ellis3,728100
Ellsworth1,218100
Finney5,382200
Ford5,724
Franklin2,526400
Geary3,271200
Gove385
Graham264
Grant939
Gray562
Greeley104
Greenwood555
Hamilton202
Harper616100
Harvey3,579100
Haskell418
Hodgeman211
Jackson1,396
Jefferson1,697
Jewell210100
Johnson57,13620,010
Kearny566
Kingman750
Kiowa238
Labette2,725
Lane126
Leavenworth7,141200
Lincoln262
Linn797
Logan292
Lyon4,236200
Marion1,053100
Marshall1,080100
McPherson3,238200
Meade507
Miami2,718100
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,426
Morris576100
Morton254
Nemaha1,505
Neosho1,790
Ness370100
Norton1,205
Osage1,222
Osborne289
Ottawa549100
Pawnee1,149
Phillips713
Pottawatomie1,873
Pratt814
Rawlins297
Reno8,426100
Republic660200
Rice1,067100
Riley5,894200
Rooks654200
Rush430
Russell856200
Saline6,155200
Scott583100
Sedgwick55,53315,640
Seward3,846
Shawnee17,2433,670
Sheridan432
Sherman621
Smith269200
Stafford338
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,127100
Thomas1,092
Trego406
Wabaunsee674
Wallace176
Washington532
Wichita216
Wilson998100
Woodson216
Wyandotte20,0088,380
Dundy, NE179 
Furnas, NE501 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,205 
Beaver, OK470 
Harper, OK416 
Kay, OK5,283 
Texas, OK3,497 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 19, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 19, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

