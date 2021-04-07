Coronavirus in Kansas: Almost 36,000 more Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 35,937 Kansans are vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total to 931,653, or 32% of the state’s population.

Of those, 503,476 have also received their final dose.

In all, 1.9 million doses of vaccines have been distributed across Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

This morning, the Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 stands at 4,932, up 5 from Monday.

There have been 39 new hospitalizations due to the coronavirus since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 4,232 coronavirus tests, 540 came back positive in the past two days.