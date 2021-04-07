Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Almost 36,000 more Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 35,937 Kansans are vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total to 931,653, or 32% of the state’s population.

Of those, 503,476 have also received their final dose.

In all, 1.9 million doses of vaccines have been distributed across Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

This morning, the Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 stands at 4,932, up 5 from Monday.

There have been 39 new hospitalizations due to the coronavirus since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 4,232 coronavirus tests, 540 came back positive in the past two days.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,220300
Anderson830300
Atchison1,576700
Barber369100
Barton2,595900
Bourbon1,355400
Brown1,234300
Butler7,4071,400
Chase251100
Chautauqua265100
Cherokee2,426500
Cheyenne359
Clark247200
Clay789400
Cloud973300
Coffey723700
Comanche167100
Cowley3,8981,600
Crawford4,661800
Decatur264
Dickinson1,714600
Doniphan963200
Douglas8,5974,540
Edwards259100
Elk178100
Ellis3,725700
Ellsworth1,216200
Finney5,3642,110
Ford5,7061,400
Franklin2,5031,200
Geary3,2021,100
Gove385100
Graham263100
Grant936200
Gray559100
Greeley104
Greenwood552200
Hamilton202
Harper616200
Harvey3,560600
Haskell417100
Hodgeman209
Jackson1,390400
Jefferson1,684500
Jewell207100
Johnson56,56622,040
Kearny564100
Kingman744200
Kiowa237100
Labette2,713700
Lane126
Leavenworth7,0883,600
Lincoln257100
Linn786300
Logan292100
Lyon4,2201,400
Marion1,047500
Marshall1,078100
McPherson3,214700
Meade503100
Miami2,6811,000
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,4031,200
Morris572300
Morton254100
Nemaha1,503400
Neosho1,781700
Ness369100
Norton1,203200
Osage1,211500
Osborne289100
Ottawa549200
Pawnee1,145200
Phillips711
Pottawatomie1,859800
Pratt811300
Rawlins298
Reno8,3692,200
Republic660200
Rice1,066400
Riley5,8243,000
Rooks655200
Rush431100
Russell855200
Saline6,1052,100
Scott577200
Sedgwick55,00018,270
Seward3,8381,000
Shawnee17,0295,710
Sheridan432
Sherman618300
Smith269200
Stafford337100
Stanton184600
Stevens558
Sumner2,113800
Thomas1,092200
Trego406100
Wabaunsee671100
Wallace175100
Washington533200
Wichita216100
Wilson989300
Woodson215
Wyandotte19,7957,980
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE499 
Hitchcock, NE254 
Red Willow, NE1,199 
Beaver, OK460 
Harper, OK412 
Kay, OK5,259 
Texas, OK3,491 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 7, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 5, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

