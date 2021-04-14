Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases and deaths climb, while more than 1 million vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 14 in the past two days, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,944.

Out of 5,029 Kansans tested for the coronavirus so far this week, 601 tested positive. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reports 39 new hospitalizations. It does not track recoveries.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has surpassed one million. The KDHE says more than 24,000 people got their first dose since Monday morning, bringing the state’s total to 1,019,650. That is 35% of the state’s population. The KDHE says 22.3% of Kansans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,231100
Anderson831100
Atchison1,585300
Barber371
Barton2,596
Bourbon1,373
Brown1,233100
Butler7,434
Chase251
Chautauqua265
Cherokee2,446
Cheyenne361
Clark248
Clay793300
Cloud976100
Coffey723300
Comanche167
Cowley3,904
Crawford4,681
Decatur264
Dickinson1,722290
Doniphan964
Douglas8,6523,860
Edwards259
Elk178100
Ellis3,727
Ellsworth1,217100
Finney5,371900
Ford5,720200
Franklin2,513400
Geary3,249500
Gove385
Graham263100
Grant937100
Gray559
Greeley104
Greenwood553
Hamilton202100
Harper616
Harvey3,567300
Haskell417
Hodgeman210
Jackson1,395
Jefferson1,690
Jewell209
Johnson56,96220,440
Kearny565100
Kingman748200
Kiowa237
Labette2,719100
Lane126
Leavenworth7,121100
Lincoln262
Linn793
Logan292
Lyon4,227800
Marion1,048
Marshall1,079
McPherson3,230400
Meade507100
Miami2,701700
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,415700
Morris574100
Morton254
Nemaha1,505
Neosho1,786100
Ness370
Norton1,205
Osage1,221300
Osborne289
Ottawa549
Pawnee1,148
Phillips711
Pottawatomie1,868
Pratt812
Rawlins297100
Reno8,406300
Republic660
Rice1,067100
Riley5,8512,100
Rooks655
Rush430
Russell857300
Saline6,126600
Scott579
Sedgwick55,34713,870
Seward3,845
Shawnee17,1616,510
Sheridan432
Sherman621
Smith269100
Stafford338
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,119200
Thomas1,092
Trego406
Wabaunsee672
Wallace176
Washington532100
Wichita216
Wilson993
Woodson216
Wyandotte19,9186,180
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE500 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,204 
Beaver, OK470 
Harper, OK416 
Kay, OK5,283 
Texas, OK3,497 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 14, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 12, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

