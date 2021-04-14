Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases and deaths climb, while more than 1 million vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 increased by 14 in the past two days, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,944.

Out of 5,029 Kansans tested for the coronavirus so far this week, 601 tested positive. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reports 39 new hospitalizations. It does not track recoveries.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has surpassed one million. The KDHE says more than 24,000 people got their first dose since Monday morning, bringing the state’s total to 1,019,650. That is 35% of the state’s population. The KDHE says 22.3% of Kansans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.