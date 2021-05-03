Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases increase as vaccinations slow down

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rate of Kansans getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is dropping. Since Friday morning, 5,625 more Kansans got their first vaccine shot. That brings Kansas to 38.6% of the population having the first dose, increasing .2% from Friday.

Since Friday, 16,135 Kansans received their final dose. That means 29.6% of the state is fully vaccinated, an increase of .5% since the last update.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says 3 more Kansas deaths are linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,985.

The KDHE also says there have been 32 new hospitalizations. It does not track recoveries from the coronavirus.

Since Friday, 515 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,028 have tested negative.