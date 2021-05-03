Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases increase as vaccinations slow down

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The rate of Kansans getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is dropping. Since Friday morning, 5,625 more Kansans got their first vaccine shot. That brings Kansas to 38.6% of the population having the first dose, increasing .2% from Friday.

Since Friday, 16,135 Kansans received their final dose. That means 29.6% of the state is fully vaccinated, an increase of .5% since the last update.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says 3 more Kansas deaths are linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,985.

The KDHE also says there have been 32 new hospitalizations. It does not track recoveries from the coronavirus.

Since Friday, 515 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,028 have tested negative.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,239
Anderson836
Atchison1,620
Barber3746
Barton2,60760
Bourbon1,406
Brown1,23755
Butler7,498
Chase261
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,471
Cheyenne36230
Clark25250
Clay80018
Cloud9826
Coffey728
Comanche167
Cowley3,947
Crawford4,724
Decatur269
Dickinson1,745
Doniphan970
Douglas8,80950
Edwards263
Elk179
Ellis3,735
Ellsworth1,222
Finney5,408202
Ford5,745
Franklin2,547
Geary3,375
Gove386
Graham265
Grant94212
Gray563
Greeley104
Greenwood556
Hamilton202
Harper616
Harvey3,620
Haskell4186
Hodgeman211
Jackson1,39960
Jefferson1,713100
Jewell210
Johnson58,0322,537
Kearny568
Kingman754
Kiowa239
Labette2,733142
Lane126
Leavenworth7,200200
Lincoln26312
Linn813
Logan290
Lyon4,267
Marion1,098
Marshall1,083
McPherson3,260
Meade513
Miami2,747200
Mitchell56150
Montgomery3,450
Morris582
Morton255
Nemaha1,51033
Neosho1,800
Ness37118
Norton1,205
Osage1,234
Osborne290
Ottawa551
Pawnee1,165
Phillips713
Pottawatomie1,889
Pratt81442
Rawlins300
Reno8,494
Republic661
Rice1,074204
Riley6,007
Rooks654
Rush431
Russell858
Saline6,224
Scott587
Sedgwick56,25848
Seward3,859
Shawnee17,415600
Sheridan432
Sherman635100
Smith270
Stafford33920
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,163
Thomas1,0966
Trego406
Wabaunsee679
Wallace178
Washington533
Wichita216
Wilson1,006
Woodson216
Wyandotte20,286100
Dundy, NE179 
Furnas, NE504 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,207 
Beaver, OK474 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,305 
Texas, OK3,506 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 3, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 3, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

