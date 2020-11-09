Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 100,000, plus 15 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are reporting 5,920 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 103,553.
The state is also reporting 15 more deaths since the Friday update. It brings the Kansas total to 1,181.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases have recovered.
It shows 71 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since Friday.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 586,429, up 7,742 over the weekend.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|189
|Anderson County
|284
|Atchison County
|605
|Barber County
|120
|Barton County
|1,010
|Bourbon County
|343
|Brown County
|361
|Butler County
|1,954
|Chase County
|120
|Chautauqua County
|33
|Cherokee County
|811
|Cheyenne County
|158
|Clark County
|82
|Clay County
|203
|Cloud County
|329
|Coffey County
|217
|Comanche County
|23
|Cowley County
|793
|Crawford County
|1,718
|Decatur County
|175
|Dickinson County
|483
|Doniphan County
|270
|Douglas County
|3,214
|Edwards County
|97
|Elk County
|23
|Ellis County
|1,634
|Ellsworth County
|448
|Finney County
|3,179
|Ford County
|3,915
|Franklin County
|761
|Geary County
|654
|Gove County
|233
|Graham County
|76
|Grant County
|504
|Gray County
|263
|Greeley County
|54
|Greenwood County
|124
|Hamilton County
|75
|Harper County
|196
|Harvey County
|1,048
|Haskell County
|190
|Hodgeman County
|89
|Jackson County
|422
|Jefferson County
|398
|Jewell County
|33
|Johnson County
|18,783
|Kearny County
|190
|Kingman County
|188
|Kiowa County
|83
|Labette County
|499
|Lane County
|43
|Leavenworth County
|2,913
|Lincoln County
|26
|Linn County
|166
|Logan County
|161
|Lyon County
|1,607
|Marion County
|260
|Marshall County
|206
|McPherson County
|690
|Meade County
|196
|Miami County
|680
|Mitchell County
|79
|Montgomery County
|789
|Morris County
|97
|Morton County
|73
|Nemaha County
|552
|Neosho County
|406
|Ness County
|167
|Norton County
|912
|Osage County
|236
|Osborne County
|46
|Ottawa County
|145
|Pawnee County
|468
|Phillips County
|279
|Pottawatomie County
|487
|Pratt County
|300
|Rawlins County
|145
|Reno County
|3,024
|Republic County
|122
|Rice County
|200
|Riley County
|1,975
|Rooks County
|195
|Rush County
|123
|Russell County
|276
|Saline County
|1,394
|Scott County
|224
|Sedgwick County
|17,232
|Seward County
|2,198
|Shawnee County
|4,735
|Sheridan County
|239
|Sherman County
|309
|Smith County
|56
|Stafford County
|123
|Stanton County
|112
|Stevens County
|273
|Sumner County
|470
|Thomas County
|445
|Trego County
|126
|Wabaunsee County
|140
|Wallace County
|104
|Washington County
|122
|Wichita County
|75
|Wilson County
|155
|Woodson County
|41
|Wyandotte County
|9,282
|Dundy County, NE
|40
|Furnas County, NE
|153
|Hitchcock County, NE
|62
|Red Willow County, NE
|340
|Beaver County, OK
|122
|Harper County, OK
|95
|Kay County, OK
|1,112
|Texas County, OK
|1,996
County list updated: Nov 6, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Taylor’s Forecast: Front brings big changes included storms and snow tonight
- Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper, replaces him with counterterrorism director
- Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 100,000, plus 15 more deaths
- HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus
- ‘Nice final day’: ‘Jeopardy!’ producer describes Alex Trebek’s last day and final show taping