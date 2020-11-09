Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 100,000, plus 15 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are reporting 5,920 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 103,553.

The state is also reporting 15 more deaths since the Friday update. It brings the Kansas total to 1,181.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases have recovered.

It shows 71 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since Friday.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 586,429, up 7,742 over the weekend.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County189
Anderson County284
Atchison County605
Barber County120
Barton County1,010
Bourbon County343
Brown County361
Butler County1,954
Chase County120
Chautauqua County33
Cherokee County811
Cheyenne County158
Clark County82
Clay County203
Cloud County329
Coffey County217
Comanche County23
Cowley County793
Crawford County1,718
Decatur County175
Dickinson County483
Doniphan County270
Douglas County3,214
Edwards County97
Elk County23
Ellis County1,634
Ellsworth County448
Finney County3,179
Ford County3,915
Franklin County761
Geary County654
Gove County233
Graham County76
Grant County504
Gray County263
Greeley County54
Greenwood County124
Hamilton County75
Harper County196
Harvey County1,048
Haskell County190
Hodgeman County89
Jackson County422
Jefferson County398
Jewell County33
Johnson County18,783
Kearny County190
Kingman County188
Kiowa County83
Labette County499
Lane County43
Leavenworth County2,913
Lincoln County26
Linn County166
Logan County161
Lyon County1,607
Marion County260
Marshall County206
McPherson County690
Meade County196
Miami County680
Mitchell County79
Montgomery County789
Morris County97
Morton County73
Nemaha County552
Neosho County406
Ness County167
Norton County912
Osage County236
Osborne County46
Ottawa County145
Pawnee County468
Phillips County279
Pottawatomie County487
Pratt County300
Rawlins County145
Reno County3,024
Republic County122
Rice County200
Riley County1,975
Rooks County195
Rush County123
Russell County276
Saline County1,394
Scott County224
Sedgwick County17,232
Seward County2,198
Shawnee County4,735
Sheridan County239
Sherman County309
Smith County56
Stafford County123
Stanton County112
Stevens County273
Sumner County470
Thomas County445
Trego County126
Wabaunsee County140
Wallace County104
Washington County122
Wichita County75
Wilson County155
Woodson County41
Wyandotte County9,282
Dundy County, NE40
Furnas County, NE153
Hitchcock County, NE62
Red Willow County, NE340
Beaver County, OK122
Harper County, OK95
Kay County, OK1,112
Texas County, OK1,996

County list updated: Nov 6, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

