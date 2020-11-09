Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 100,000, plus 15 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are reporting 5,920 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 103,553.

The state is also reporting 15 more deaths since the Friday update. It brings the Kansas total to 1,181.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many of the positive cases have recovered.

It shows 71 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since Friday.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 586,429, up 7,742 over the weekend.

County Confirmed Allen County 189 Anderson County 284 Atchison County 605 Barber County 120 Barton County 1,010 Bourbon County 343 Brown County 361 Butler County 1,954 Chase County 120 Chautauqua County 33 Cherokee County 811 Cheyenne County 158 Clark County 82 Clay County 203 Cloud County 329 Coffey County 217 Comanche County 23 Cowley County 793 Crawford County 1,718 Decatur County 175 Dickinson County 483 Doniphan County 270 Douglas County 3,214 Edwards County 97 Elk County 23 Ellis County 1,634 Ellsworth County 448 Finney County 3,179 Ford County 3,915 Franklin County 761 Geary County 654 Gove County 233 Graham County 76 Grant County 504 Gray County 263 Greeley County 54 Greenwood County 124 Hamilton County 75 Harper County 196 Harvey County 1,048 Haskell County 190 Hodgeman County 89 Jackson County 422 Jefferson County 398 Jewell County 33 Johnson County 18,783 Kearny County 190 Kingman County 188 Kiowa County 83 Labette County 499 Lane County 43 Leavenworth County 2,913 Lincoln County 26 Linn County 166 Logan County 161 Lyon County 1,607 Marion County 260 Marshall County 206 McPherson County 690 Meade County 196 Miami County 680 Mitchell County 79 Montgomery County 789 Morris County 97 Morton County 73 Nemaha County 552 Neosho County 406 Ness County 167 Norton County 912 Osage County 236 Osborne County 46 Ottawa County 145 Pawnee County 468 Phillips County 279 Pottawatomie County 487 Pratt County 300 Rawlins County 145 Reno County 3,024 Republic County 122 Rice County 200 Riley County 1,975 Rooks County 195 Rush County 123 Russell County 276 Saline County 1,394 Scott County 224 Sedgwick County 17,232 Seward County 2,198 Shawnee County 4,735 Sheridan County 239 Sherman County 309 Smith County 56 Stafford County 123 Stanton County 112 Stevens County 273 Sumner County 470 Thomas County 445 Trego County 126 Wabaunsee County 140 Wallace County 104 Washington County 122 Wichita County 75 Wilson County 155 Woodson County 41 Wyandotte County 9,282 Dundy County, NE 40 Furnas County, NE 153 Hitchcock County, NE 62 Red Willow County, NE 340 Beaver County, OK 122 Harper County, OK 95 Kay County, OK 1,112 Texas County, OK 1,996

County list updated: Nov 6, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Oklahoma State Department of Health

