Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 300,000, more than 23% of Kansans vaccinated

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who are vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine increased by 29,222 over the weekend. It brings the total to 676,015, 23.2% of the state’s population. Of those, 342,068 have also received a final dose of the vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says another 4,780 vaccine doses have been distributed across the state since Friday morning, bringing the total number of doses to 1.35 million.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Over the weekend, 615 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 300,125.

The KDHE says 8 more deaths are linked to COVID-19 since Friday morning. The state’s death toll is up to 4,850.

There have been 15 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 since Friday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The number of negative coronavirus test results topped 1 million for the first time in Kansas. That is an increase of 3,100 since Friday.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,193
Anderson827
Atchison1,548300
Barber368100
Barton2,585600
Bourbon1,305100
Brown1,223200
Butler7,318800
Chase250100
Chautauqua264
Cherokee2,399100
Cheyenne357
Clark247
Clay784100
Cloud971100
Coffey721200
Comanche162
Cowley3,883700
Crawford4,610900
Decatur263100
Dickinson1,703400
Doniphan959
Douglas8,4473,510
Edwards256100
Elk178100
Ellis3,714600
Ellsworth1,213100
Finney5,345900
Ford5,652700
Franklin2,483500
Geary3,134500
Gove385100
Graham250100
Grant932200
Gray556100
Greeley102
Greenwood551100
Hamilton202100
Harper614100
Harvey3,498800
Haskell413
Hodgeman209
Jackson1,363200
Jefferson1,648500
Jewell204100
Johnson55,67914,570
Kearny560100
Kingman733100
Kiowa238100
Labette2,699200
Lane125100
Leavenworth6,9882,200
Lincoln257100
Linn771200
Logan292100
Lyon4,174700
Marion1,043200
Marshall1,077200
McPherson3,176700
Meade502100
Miami2,662700
Mitchell559100
Montgomery3,384700
Morris562100
Morton254100
Nemaha1,492200
Neosho1,751300
Ness368100
Norton1,202100
Osage1,201400
Osborne288100
Ottawa547100
Pawnee1,143100
Phillips712
Pottawatomie1,814600
Pratt809200
Rawlins298100
Reno8,3341,400
Republic658100
Rice1,063400
Riley5,5232,000
Rooks654100
Rush428
Russell852100
Saline6,0521,200
Scott574100
Sedgwick54,49113,370
Seward3,818600
Shawnee16,7294,310
Sheridan432
Sherman616100
Smith267100
Stafford336100
Stanton184100
Stevens549
Sumner2,098300
Thomas1,089
Trego404
Wabaunsee670100
Wallace175100
Washington530100
Wichita216100
Wilson985200
Woodson207100
Wyandotte19,5405,850
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE496 
Hitchcock, NE239 
Red Willow, NE1,185 
Beaver, OK453 
Harper, OK409 
Kay, OK5,134 
Texas, OK3,473 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 22, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

