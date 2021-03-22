Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 300,000, more than 23% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who are vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine increased by 29,222 over the weekend. It brings the total to 676,015, 23.2% of the state’s population. Of those, 342,068 have also received a final dose of the vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says another 4,780 vaccine doses have been distributed across the state since Friday morning, bringing the total number of doses to 1.35 million.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Over the weekend, 615 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 300,125.

The KDHE says 8 more deaths are linked to COVID-19 since Friday morning. The state’s death toll is up to 4,850.

There have been 15 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 since Friday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The number of negative coronavirus test results topped 1 million for the first time in Kansas. That is an increase of 3,100 since Friday.