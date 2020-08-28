Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 41,000, six new deaths, college clusters double

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus, since the pandemic began, is 41,048, an increase of 1,111 in the past two days.
The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 443, an increase of 6 since Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.
The KDHE says 2,278 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-10 since February. That number is up 52 in the past two days.
The number of coronavirus clusters at colleges and universities more than doubled since Wednesday. The KDHE is reporting 16 outbreaks at colleges, when there were 7 on Wednesday.
The number of positive cases from those college clusters went from 126 on Wednesday to 189 Friday. One person has been hospitalized.
Clusters related to sports went from 9 to 12. Long-term care clusters went from 132 to 137.
The state says 362,099 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is 6,939 more than Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|24
|Anderson
|33
|Atchison
|146
|Barber
|5
|Barton
|218
|Bourbon
|89
|Brown
|68
|Butler
|430
|Chase
|65
|Chautauqua
|8
|Cherokee
|225
|Cheyenne
|6
|Clark
|47
|Clay
|32
|Cloud
|52
|Coffey
|77
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|249
|Crawford
|515
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|70
|Doniphan
|62
|Douglas
|1189
|Edwards
|23
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|343
|Ellsworth
|25
|Finney
|1,785
|Ford
|2,309
|Franklin
|256
|Geary
|281
|Gove
|10
|Graham
|20
|Grant
|125
|Gray
|87
|Greeley
|5
|Greenwood
|25
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|110
|Harvey
|288
|Haskell
|57
|Hodgeman
|14
|Jackson
|196
|Jefferson
|115
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|7,920
|Kearny
|72
|Kingman
|40
|Kiowa
|9
|Labette
|183
|Lane
|7
|Leavenworth
|1,674
|Lincoln
|8
|Linn
|55
|Logan
|3
|Lyon
|814
|Marion
|64
|Marshall
|14
|McPherson
|189
|Meade
|71
|Miami
|194
|Mitchell
|30
|Montgomery
|219
|Morris
|20
|Morton
|10
|Nemaha
|55
|Neosho
|82
|Ness
|22
|Norton
|23
|Osage
|63
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|40
|Pawnee
|210
|Phillips
|50
|Pottawatomie
|143
|Pratt
|40
|Rawlins
|1
|Reno
|713
|Republic
|36
|Rice
|43
|Riley
|656
|Rooks
|25
|Rush
|18
|Russell
|22
|Saline
|441
|Scott
|81
|Sedgwick
|7,093
|Seward
|1,267
|Shawnee
|2,123
|Sheridan
|8
|Sherman
|17
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|28
|Stanton
|43
|Stevens
|57
|Sumner
|117
|Thomas
|52
|Trego
|11
|Wabaunsee
|54
|Wallace
|1
|Washington
|5
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|21
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|6,011
|Dundy County, NE
|5
|Furnas County, NE
|20
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|18
|Beaver County, OK
|42
|Harper County, OK
|17
|Kay County, OK
|300
|Texas County, OK
|1,127
County list updated: Aug 28, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
