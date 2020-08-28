Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 41,000, six new deaths, college clusters double

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus, since the pandemic began, is 41,048, an increase of 1,111 in the past two days.

The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 443, an increase of 6 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

The KDHE says 2,278 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-10 since February. That number is up 52 in the past two days.

The number of coronavirus clusters at colleges and universities more than doubled since Wednesday. The KDHE is reporting 16 outbreaks at colleges, when there were 7 on Wednesday.

The number of positive cases from those college clusters went from 126 on Wednesday to 189 Friday. One person has been hospitalized.

Clusters related to sports went from 9 to 12. Long-term care clusters went from 132 to 137.

The state says 362,099 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is 6,939 more than Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen24
Anderson33
Atchison146
Barber5
Barton218
Bourbon89
Brown68
Butler430
Chase65
Chautauqua8
Cherokee225
Cheyenne6
Clark47
Clay32
Cloud52
Coffey77
Comanche9
Cowley249
Crawford515
Decatur5
Dickinson70
Doniphan62
Douglas1189
Edwards23
Elk1
Ellis343
Ellsworth25
Finney1,785
Ford2,309
Franklin256
Geary281
Gove10
Graham20
Grant125
Gray87
Greeley5
Greenwood25
Hamilton44
Harper110
Harvey288
Haskell57
Hodgeman14
Jackson196
Jefferson115
Jewell14
Johnson7,920
Kearny72
Kingman40
Kiowa9
Labette183
Lane7
Leavenworth1,674
Lincoln8
Linn55
Logan3
Lyon814
Marion64
Marshall14
McPherson189
Meade71
Miami194
Mitchell30
Montgomery219
Morris20
Morton10
Nemaha55
Neosho82
Ness22
Norton23
Osage63
Osborne4
Ottawa40
Pawnee210
Phillips50
Pottawatomie143
Pratt40
Rawlins1
Reno713
Republic36
Rice43
Riley656
Rooks25
Rush18
Russell22
Saline441
Scott81
Sedgwick7,093
Seward1,267
Shawnee2,123
Sheridan8
Sherman17
Smith3
Stafford28
Stanton43
Stevens57
Sumner117
Thomas52
Trego11
Wabaunsee54
Wallace1
Washington5
Wichita4
Wilson21
Woodson12
Wyandotte6,011
Dundy County, NE5
Furnas County, NE20
Hitchcock County, NE2
Red Willow County, NE18
Beaver County, OK42
Harper County, OK17
Kay County, OK300
Texas County, OK1,127

County list updated: Aug 28, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

