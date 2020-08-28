Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 41,000, six new deaths, college clusters double

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus, since the pandemic began, is 41,048, an increase of 1,111 in the past two days.

The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 443, an increase of 6 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

The KDHE says 2,278 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-10 since February. That number is up 52 in the past two days.

The number of coronavirus clusters at colleges and universities more than doubled since Wednesday. The KDHE is reporting 16 outbreaks at colleges, when there were 7 on Wednesday.

The number of positive cases from those college clusters went from 126 on Wednesday to 189 Friday. One person has been hospitalized.

Clusters related to sports went from 9 to 12. Long-term care clusters went from 132 to 137.

The state says 362,099 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is 6,939 more than Wednesday.

County Confirmed Allen 24 Anderson 33 Atchison 146 Barber 5 Barton 218 Bourbon 89 Brown 68 Butler 430 Chase 65 Chautauqua 8 Cherokee 225 Cheyenne 6 Clark 47 Clay 32 Cloud 52 Coffey 77 Comanche 9 Cowley 249 Crawford 515 Decatur 5 Dickinson 70 Doniphan 62 Douglas 1189 Edwards 23 Elk 1 Ellis 343 Ellsworth 25 Finney 1,785 Ford 2,309 Franklin 256 Geary 281 Gove 10 Graham 20 Grant 125 Gray 87 Greeley 5 Greenwood 25 Hamilton 44 Harper 110 Harvey 288 Haskell 57 Hodgeman 14 Jackson 196 Jefferson 115 Jewell 14 Johnson 7,920 Kearny 72 Kingman 40 Kiowa 9 Labette 183 Lane 7 Leavenworth 1,674 Lincoln 8 Linn 55 Logan 3 Lyon 814 Marion 64 Marshall 14 McPherson 189 Meade 71 Miami 194 Mitchell 30 Montgomery 219 Morris 20 Morton 10 Nemaha 55 Neosho 82 Ness 22 Norton 23 Osage 63 Osborne 4 Ottawa 40 Pawnee 210 Phillips 50 Pottawatomie 143 Pratt 40 Rawlins 1 Reno 713 Republic 36 Rice 43 Riley 656 Rooks 25 Rush 18 Russell 22 Saline 441 Scott 81 Sedgwick 7,093 Seward 1,267 Shawnee 2,123 Sheridan 8 Sherman 17 Smith 3 Stafford 28 Stanton 43 Stevens 57 Sumner 117 Thomas 52 Trego 11 Wabaunsee 54 Wallace 1 Washington 5 Wichita 4 Wilson 21 Woodson 12 Wyandotte 6,011 Dundy County, NE 5 Furnas County, NE 20 Hitchcock County, NE 2 Red Willow County, NE 18 Beaver County, OK 42 Harper County, OK 17 Kay County, OK 300 Texas County, OK 1,127

County list updated: Aug 28, 2020

