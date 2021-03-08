Coronavirus in Kansas: COVID deaths increase by four, 16% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are reporting four more deaths linked to COVID-19 than they reported Friday. The Kansas death toll increased from 4,812 to 4,816.

State health department data released Monday shows 465,622 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose in the state. The agency said 232,986 have received second doses.

The data shows about 122 white people per 1,000 have received vaccines compared to about 55 Black people per 1,000. About 135 per 1,000 people who do not identify as Hispanic have received a vaccine, compared to about 79 per 1,000 among those who do identify as Hispanic.

The KDHE gives the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

It says 16.0% of Kansans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of vaccine doses distributed in Kansas has topped one million. The doses distributed increased by 4,440 since Friday, to a total of 1,020,380.

Another 24 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says 590 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. The total in Kansas, since the pandemic began, is 296,451.

Another 3,729 Kansans have tested negative for the virus, bringing the total to 978,415.