Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths and hospitalizations increase, 37.5% of Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As state health workers encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 5 more deaths in the past two days, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,968.

There have also been 43 new hospitalizations in the past two days. It brings the number of Kansans who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began to 10,040. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Wednesday, 4,543 Kansans were tested for the coronavirus. 489 tested positive.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since the last update, 14,380 more Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 34,539 have received their second dose.

The KDHE says 37.5% of Kansans are now armed with at least one dose, while 26.6% have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,237
Anderson834
Atchison1,594
Barber373
Barton2,604500
Bourbon1,397
Brown1,233
Butler7,462100
Chase255
Chautauqua266
Cherokee2,461100
Cheyenne361
Clark252100
Clay795300
Cloud978
Coffey722300
Comanche167100
Cowley3,929400
Crawford4,704100
Decatur265
Dickinson1,732
Doniphan965100
Douglas8,7523,810
Edwards263
Elk179
Ellis3,730100
Ellsworth1,219100
Finney5,389200
Ford5,731
Franklin2,536400
Geary3,306200
Gove385
Graham265
Grant940
Gray562
Greeley104
Greenwood555
Hamilton202
Harper617100
Harvey3,584100
Haskell418
Hodgeman211
Jackson1,397
Jefferson1,701
Jewell210100
Johnson57,43520,010
Kearny566
Kingman751
Kiowa238
Labette2,729
Lane126
Leavenworth7,153200
Lincoln262
Linn799
Logan289
Lyon4,244200
Marion1,068100
Marshall1,081100
McPherson3,247200
Meade510
Miami2,731100
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,431
Morris578100
Morton255
Nemaha1,505
Neosho1,790
Ness370100
Norton1,205
Osage1,225
Osborne289
Ottawa549100
Pawnee1,160
Phillips713
Pottawatomie1,878
Pratt813
Rawlins297
Reno8,449100
Republic660200
Rice1,070100
Riley5,927200
Rooks654200
Rush431
Russell857200
Saline6,175200
Scott583100
Sedgwick55,77515,640
Seward3,848
Shawnee17,2933,670
Sheridan432
Sherman627
Smith269200
Stafford338
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,137100
Thomas1,095
Trego405
Wabaunsee675
Wallace176
Washington532
Wichita216
Wilson1,004100
Woodson216
Wyandotte20,0968,380
Dundy, NE179 
Furnas, NE503 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,205 
Beaver, OK473 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,290 
Texas, OK3,503 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 23, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 19, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

