Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths, hospitalizations continue, 22.2% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 50,631 Kansans are armed with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 299,510 Kansans have been vaccinated with one dose. That is 22.2% of the state’s population. Of those, 320,985 have also received their second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports another 72,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed around Kansas, bringing the total number of doses distributed to 1.35 million.

The KDHE releases the updated vaccine and coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of Friday morning, another 5 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 4,842.

Another 46 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 606 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,921 Kansans have tested negative.