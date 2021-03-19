Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths, hospitalizations continue, 22.2% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 50,631 Kansans are armed with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 299,510 Kansans have been vaccinated with one dose. That is 22.2% of the state’s population. Of those, 320,985 have also received their second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports another 72,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed around Kansas, bringing the total number of doses distributed to 1.35 million.

The KDHE releases the updated vaccine and coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of Friday morning, another 5 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 4,842.

Another 46 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 606 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,921 Kansans have tested negative.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,189200
Anderson824100
Atchison1,547300
Barber368
Barton2,584500
Bourbon1,304
Brown1,220200
Butler7,3091,200
Chase249100
Chautauqua264
Cherokee2,398100
Cheyenne357100
Clark247100
Clay784100
Cloud972100
Coffey721100
Comanche162
Cowley3,882700
Crawford4,605200
Decatur263100
Dickinson1,704300
Doniphan959
Douglas8,4374,110
Edwards256
Elk178100
Ellis3,7131,000
Ellsworth1,213100
Finney5,342800
Ford5,6371,000
Franklin2,483400
Geary3,124200
Gove385100
Graham250100
Grant932
Gray555
Greeley102
Greenwood551100
Hamilton201
Harper609
Harvey3,496700
Haskell413
Hodgeman208
Jackson1,360300
Jefferson1,643200
Jewell204
Johnson55,55715,310
Kearny560100
Kingman731100
Kiowa238
Labette2,693100
Lane125
Leavenworth6,9771,200
Lincoln257100
Linn769
Logan292100
Lyon4,1712,000
Marion1,042200
Marshall1,077200
McPherson3,173500
Meade501
Miami2,661400
Mitchell559100
Montgomery3,379600
Morris561100
Morton254100
Nemaha1,492200
Neosho1,748399
Ness368
Norton1,202
Osage1,202300
Osborne288100
Ottawa547100
Pawnee1,143
Phillips712
Pottawatomie1,802
Pratt809100
Rawlins298
Reno8,3331,000
Republic658100
Rice1,061200
Riley5,2981,400
Rooks653100
Rush428100
Russell851100
Saline6,044900
Scott574
Sedgwick54,45515,470
Seward3,816500
Shawnee16,6834,610
Sheridan432100
Sherman619100
Smith267100
Stafford335
Stanton184
Stevens547100
Sumner2,097400
Thomas1,089100
Trego404
Wabaunsee670100
Wallace175100
Washington530100
Wichita216100
Wilson982200
Woodson207
Wyandotte19,5106,910
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE496 
Hitchcock, NE248 
Red Willow, NE1,184 
Beaver, OK453 
Harper, OK409 
Kay, OK5,134 
Texas, OK3,473 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 19, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

