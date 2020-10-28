Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 1,000, Governor orders flags at half-staff

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 has surpassed 1,000. Governor Laura Kelly released a statement saying that 1,007 Kansans have lost their lives to the illness. That is 31 more deaths since Monday.

She is asking that flags be flown at half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown Friday, Oct. 30.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of 1,007 Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said in the statement. “One of the many terrible impacts of this virus has been that families are unable to hold in-person services to mourn the passing of their loved ones. Each one of these Kansans was someone’s child, parent, or grandparent. They were part of a community. Today, I’m directing that flags be lowered to half-staff, so that we may honor and remember them.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will release its update on new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations shortly after the noon hour. We will update this story as the numbers become available.

