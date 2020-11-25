Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 1,500, plus hospitalizations increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials continue to track the spread of the coronavirus across Kansas. As of this morning, 5,738 more Kansans have tested positive for the virus. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 147,797.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 has gone up by 47 in the past two days. The new death toll is 1,503.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 increased by 144 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 651,388 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 9,159 since Monday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County332
Anderson County370
Atchison County831
Barber County188
Barton County1,600
Bourbon County520
Brown County697
Butler County3,169
Chase County154
Chautauqua County79
Cherokee County1,093
Cheyenne County206
Clark County123
Clay County388
Cloud County562
Coffey County294
Comanche County62
Cowley County1,492
Crawford County2,290
Decatur County196
Dickinson County698
Doniphan County455
Douglas County4,410
Edwards County149
Elk County51
Ellis County2,294
Ellsworth County626
Finney County3,935
Ford County4,552
Franklin County1,043
Geary County880
Gove County294
Graham County142
Grant County655
Gray County387
Greeley County85
Greenwood County165
Hamilton County145
Harper County297
Harvey County1,730
Haskell County254
Hodgeman County135
Jackson County653
Jefferson County680
Jewell County59
Johnson County25,931
Kearny County348
Kingman County350
Kiowa County106
Labette County818
Lane County72
Leavenworth County3,612
Lincoln County67
Linn County273
Logan County222
Lyon County2,514
Marion County403
Marshall County431
McPherson County1,321
Meade County298
Miami County970
Mitchell County187
Montgomery County1,092
Morris County158
Morton County114
Nemaha County976
Neosho County643
Ness County264
Norton County1,030
Osage County485
Osborne County78
Ottawa County225
Pawnee County621
Phillips County410
Pottawatomie County665
Pratt County473
Rawlins County174
Reno County4,677
Republic County289
Rice County413
Riley County2,695
Rooks County319
Rush County230
Russell County502
Saline County2,221
Scott County336
Sedgwick County26,095
Seward County2,553
Shawnee County7,150
Sheridan County311
Sherman County426
Smith County132
Stafford County201
Stanton County145
Stevens County396
Sumner County740
Thomas County626
Trego County205
Wabaunsee County295
Wallace County137
Washington County303
Wichita County137
Wilson County272
Woodson County63
Wyandotte County11,177
Dundy County, NE60
Furnas County, NE231
Hitchcock County, NE89
Red Willow County, NE529
Beaver County, OK178
Harper County, OK188
Kay County, OK1,696
Texas County, OK2,318

County list updated: Nov 25, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

