Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 1,500, plus hospitalizations increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials continue to track the spread of the coronavirus across Kansas. As of this morning, 5,738 more Kansans have tested positive for the virus. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 147,797.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 has gone up by 47 in the past two days. The new death toll is 1,503.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 increased by 144 since Monday.

The KDHE releases the numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 651,388 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 9,159 since Monday.