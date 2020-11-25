Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 1,500, plus hospitalizations increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials continue to track the spread of the coronavirus across Kansas. As of this morning, 5,738 more Kansans have tested positive for the virus. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 147,797.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 has gone up by 47 in the past two days. The new death toll is 1,503.
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 increased by 144 since Monday.
The KDHE releases the numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
Since the pandemic began, 651,388 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 9,159 since Monday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|332
|Anderson County
|370
|Atchison County
|831
|Barber County
|188
|Barton County
|1,600
|Bourbon County
|520
|Brown County
|697
|Butler County
|3,169
|Chase County
|154
|Chautauqua County
|79
|Cherokee County
|1,093
|Cheyenne County
|206
|Clark County
|123
|Clay County
|388
|Cloud County
|562
|Coffey County
|294
|Comanche County
|62
|Cowley County
|1,492
|Crawford County
|2,290
|Decatur County
|196
|Dickinson County
|698
|Doniphan County
|455
|Douglas County
|4,410
|Edwards County
|149
|Elk County
|51
|Ellis County
|2,294
|Ellsworth County
|626
|Finney County
|3,935
|Ford County
|4,552
|Franklin County
|1,043
|Geary County
|880
|Gove County
|294
|Graham County
|142
|Grant County
|655
|Gray County
|387
|Greeley County
|85
|Greenwood County
|165
|Hamilton County
|145
|Harper County
|297
|Harvey County
|1,730
|Haskell County
|254
|Hodgeman County
|135
|Jackson County
|653
|Jefferson County
|680
|Jewell County
|59
|Johnson County
|25,931
|Kearny County
|348
|Kingman County
|350
|Kiowa County
|106
|Labette County
|818
|Lane County
|72
|Leavenworth County
|3,612
|Lincoln County
|67
|Linn County
|273
|Logan County
|222
|Lyon County
|2,514
|Marion County
|403
|Marshall County
|431
|McPherson County
|1,321
|Meade County
|298
|Miami County
|970
|Mitchell County
|187
|Montgomery County
|1,092
|Morris County
|158
|Morton County
|114
|Nemaha County
|976
|Neosho County
|643
|Ness County
|264
|Norton County
|1,030
|Osage County
|485
|Osborne County
|78
|Ottawa County
|225
|Pawnee County
|621
|Phillips County
|410
|Pottawatomie County
|665
|Pratt County
|473
|Rawlins County
|174
|Reno County
|4,677
|Republic County
|289
|Rice County
|413
|Riley County
|2,695
|Rooks County
|319
|Rush County
|230
|Russell County
|502
|Saline County
|2,221
|Scott County
|336
|Sedgwick County
|26,095
|Seward County
|2,553
|Shawnee County
|7,150
|Sheridan County
|311
|Sherman County
|426
|Smith County
|132
|Stafford County
|201
|Stanton County
|145
|Stevens County
|396
|Sumner County
|740
|Thomas County
|626
|Trego County
|205
|Wabaunsee County
|295
|Wallace County
|137
|Washington County
|303
|Wichita County
|137
|Wilson County
|272
|Woodson County
|63
|Wyandotte County
|11,177
|Dundy County, NE
|60
|Furnas County, NE
|231
|Hitchcock County, NE
|89
|Red Willow County, NE
|529
|Beaver County, OK
|178
|Harper County, OK
|188
|Kay County, OK
|1,696
|Texas County, OK
|2,318
County list updated: Nov 25, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
