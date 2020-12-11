Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 2,000, hospitalizations up 146

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are tracking the latest coronavirus increases in the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports there have been 131 more deaths since Wednesday. It brings the state’s death toll to 2,072.

Also, 5,491 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 185,294.

New hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up by 146 since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases the new numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 705,423 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 9,174 in the past two days.