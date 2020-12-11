Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 2,000, hospitalizations up 146

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are tracking the latest coronavirus increases in the state.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports there have been 131 more deaths since Wednesday. It brings the state’s death toll to 2,072.
Also, 5,491 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 185,294.
New hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up by 146 since Wednesday.
The KDHE releases the new numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
Since the pandemic began, 705,423 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 9,174 in the past two days.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|466
|Anderson County
|437
|Atchison County
|1,012
|Barber County
|227
|Barton County
|1,859
|Bourbon County
|695
|Brown County
|882
|Butler County
|4,033
|Chase County
|179
|Chautauqua County
|108
|Cherokee County
|1,338
|Cheyenne County
|229
|Clark County
|164
|Clay County
|465
|Cloud County
|716
|Coffey County
|369
|Comanche County
|105
|Cowley County
|1,927
|Crawford County
|2,756
|Decatur County
|216
|Dickinson County
|863
|Doniphan County
|571
|Douglas County
|5,168
|Edwards County
|187
|Elk County
|66
|Ellis County
|2,778
|Ellsworth County
|860
|Finney County
|4,459
|Ford County
|4,864
|Franklin County
|1,310
|Geary County
|1,301
|Gove County
|313
|Graham County
|184
|Grant County
|800
|Gray County
|432
|Greeley County
|89
|Greenwood County
|270
|Hamilton County
|168
|Harper County
|356
|Harvey County
|2,095
|Haskell County
|309
|Hodgeman County
|151
|Jackson County
|824
|Jefferson County
|871
|Jewell County
|103
|Johnson County
|31,155
|Kearny County
|437
|Kingman County
|457
|Kiowa County
|122
|Labette County
|1,154
|Lane County
|95
|Leavenworth County
|4,269
|Lincoln County
|129
|Linn County
|371
|Logan County
|254
|Lyon County
|2,967
|Marion County
|489
|Marshall County
|507
|McPherson County
|1,726
|Meade County
|341
|Miami County
|1,296
|Mitchell County
|281
|Montgomery County
|1,402
|Morris County
|257
|Morton County
|164
|Nemaha County
|1,196
|Neosho County
|834
|Ness County
|296
|Norton County
|1,093
|Osage County
|638
|Osborne County
|114
|Ottawa County
|304
|Pawnee County
|834
|Phillips County
|507
|Pottawatomie County
|776
|Pratt County
|578
|Rawlins County
|217
|Reno County
|5,931
|Republic County
|418
|Rice County
|573
|Riley County
|3,061
|Rooks County
|402
|Rush County
|298
|Russell County
|623
|Saline County
|3,082
|Scott County
|420
|Sedgwick County
|31,748
|Seward County
|2,966
|Shawnee County
|9,281
|Sheridan County
|337
|Sherman County
|499
|Smith County
|173
|Stafford County
|231
|Stanton County
|154
|Stevens County
|434
|Sumner County
|1,019
|Thomas County
|765
|Trego County
|255
|Wabaunsee County
|343
|Wallace County
|146
|Washington County
|352
|Wichita County
|169
|Wilson County
|424
|Woodson County
|86
|Wyandotte County
|12,778
|Dundy County, NE
|80
|Furnas County, NE
|308
|Hitchcock County, NE
|127
|Red Willow County, NE
|753
|Beaver County, OK
|244
|Harper County, OK
|285
|Kay County, OK
|2,189
|Texas County, OK
|2,582
County list updated: Dec 9, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
