Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 2,000, hospitalizations up 146

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are tracking the latest coronavirus increases in the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports there have been 131 more deaths since Wednesday. It brings the state’s death toll to 2,072.

Also, 5,491 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 185,294.

New hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 are up by 146 since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases the new numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 705,423 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 9,174 in the past two days.

CountyConfirmed
Allen County466
Anderson County437
Atchison County1,012
Barber County227
Barton County1,859
Bourbon County695
Brown County882
Butler County4,033
Chase County179
Chautauqua County108
Cherokee County1,338
Cheyenne County229
Clark County164
Clay County465
Cloud County716
Coffey County369
Comanche County105
Cowley County1,927
Crawford County2,756
Decatur County216
Dickinson County863
Doniphan County571
Douglas County5,168
Edwards County187
Elk County66
Ellis County2,778
Ellsworth County860
Finney County4,459
Ford County4,864
Franklin County1,310
Geary County1,301
Gove County313
Graham County184
Grant County800
Gray County432
Greeley County89
Greenwood County270
Hamilton County168
Harper County356
Harvey County2,095
Haskell County309
Hodgeman County151
Jackson County824
Jefferson County871
Jewell County103
Johnson County31,155
Kearny County437
Kingman County457
Kiowa County122
Labette County1,154
Lane County95
Leavenworth County4,269
Lincoln County129
Linn County371
Logan County254
Lyon County2,967
Marion County489
Marshall County507
McPherson County1,726
Meade County341
Miami County1,296
Mitchell County281
Montgomery County1,402
Morris County257
Morton County164
Nemaha County1,196
Neosho County834
Ness County296
Norton County1,093
Osage County638
Osborne County114
Ottawa County304
Pawnee County834
Phillips County507
Pottawatomie County776
Pratt County578
Rawlins County217
Reno County5,931
Republic County418
Rice County573
Riley County3,061
Rooks County402
Rush County298
Russell County623
Saline County3,082
Scott County420
Sedgwick County31,748
Seward County2,966
Shawnee County9,281
Sheridan County337
Sherman County499
Smith County173
Stafford County231
Stanton County154
Stevens County434
Sumner County1,019
Thomas County765
Trego County255
Wabaunsee County343
Wallace County146
Washington County352
Wichita County169
Wilson County424
Woodson County86
Wyandotte County12,778
Dundy County, NE80
Furnas County, NE308
Hitchcock County, NE127
Red Willow County, NE753
Beaver County, OK244
Harper County, OK285
Kay County, OK2,189
Texas County, OK2,582

County list updated: Dec 9, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

