Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 3,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is reporting another 130 Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. It brings the Kansas death toll connected to the coronavirus to 3,027.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 5,501 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 236,818.

There have been another 158 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas since Monday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

The state says that 7,889 more people have tested negative for the coronavirus in the past two days. It brings the total negative tests in the state to 800,701.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday, to give an update regarding vaccine priority groups and other COVID-19 news in the state. KSN will live stream her speech on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Allen703
Anderson614
Atchison1,285
Barber297
Barton2,256
Bourbon1,003
Brown1,058
Butler5,598
Chase214
Chautauqua193
Cherokee1,812
Cheyenne289
Clark198
Clay629
Cloud867
Coffey529
Comanche146
Cowley2,716
Crawford3,537
Decatur233
Dickinson1,287
Doniphan746
Douglas6,466
Edwards229
Elk115
Ellis3,240
Ellsworth1,074
Finney4,888
Ford5,206
Franklin1,883
Geary1,872
Gove335
Graham206
Grant872
Gray499
Greeley95
Greenwood434
Hamilton189
Harper444
Harvey2,765
Haskell365
Hodgeman162
Jackson1,051
Jefferson1,225
Jewell157
Johnson40,379
Kearny507
Kingman569
Kiowa180
Labette2,034
Lane109
Leavenworth5,183
Lincoln217
Linn550
Logan276
Lyon3,435
Marion712
Marshall785
McPherson2,423
Meade403
Miami1,941
Mitchell407
Montgomery2,376
Morris395
Morton198
Nemaha1,355
Neosho1,288
Ness309
Norton1,167
Osage864
Osborne200
Ottawa430
Pawnee1,017
Phillips588
Pottawatomie1,178
Pratt690
Rawlins257
Reno7,111
Republic565
Rice842
Riley3,783
Rooks536
Rush343
Russell727
Saline4,636
Scott514
Sedgwick41,361
Seward3,476
Shawnee12,176
Sheridan388
Sherman545
Smith221
Stafford280
Stanton161
Stevens494
Sumner1,446
Thomas907
Trego305
Wabaunsee456
Wallace163
Washington442
Wichita186
Wilson696
Woodson124
Wyandotte16,029
Dundy, NE102
Furnas, NE364
Hitchcock, NE177
Red Willow, NE954
Beaver, OK318
Harper, OK350
Kay, OK3,524
Texas, OK2,985

County list updated: Jan 4, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

