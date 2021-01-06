Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 3,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is reporting another 130 Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. It brings the Kansas death toll connected to the coronavirus to 3,027.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 5,501 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days. It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 236,818.

There have been another 158 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas since Monday.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

The state says that 7,889 more people have tested negative for the coronavirus in the past two days. It brings the total negative tests in the state to 800,701.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday, to give an update regarding vaccine priority groups and other COVID-19 news in the state. KSN will live stream her speech on KSN.com.