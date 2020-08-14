Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 400, 1,338 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 402, an increase of 7 since Wednesday.
It also says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 33,885. That is up 1,338 in the past two days.
The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour. It does not keep track of COVID-19 recoveries. You can find that information on some county health department websites, such as Sedgwick County Health Department.
The number of Kansans who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 2,020. That is 45 more hospitalizations since Wednesday.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 309,158, up 7,142 since Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|22
|Anderson
|30
|Atchison
|83
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|149
|Bourbon
|78
|Brown
|47
|Butler
|333
|Chase
|46
|Chautauqua
|6
|Cherokee
|157
|Cheyenne
|5
|Clark
|45
|Clay
|22
|Cloud
|41
|Coffey
|70
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|182
|Crawford
|415
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|47
|Doniphan
|46
|Douglas
|805
|Edwards
|16
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|153
|Ellsworth
|21
|Finney
|1,730
|Ford
|2,206
|Franklin
|222
|Geary
|223
|Gove
|5
|Graham
|18
|Grant
|102
|Gray
|77
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|23
|Hamilton
|43
|Harper
|21
|Harvey
|224
|Haskell
|49
|Hodgeman
|11
|Jackson
|164
|Jefferson
|89
|Jewell
|13
|Johnson
|6,357
|Kearny
|66
|Kingman
|25
|Kiowa
|8
|Labette
|153
|Lane
|6
|Leavenworth
|1,549
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|50
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|703
|Marion
|59
|Marshall
|14
|McPherson
|164
|Meade
|59
|Miami
|152
|Mitchell
|28
|Montgomery
|168
|Morris
|13
|Morton
|10
|Nemaha
|50
|Neosho
|67
|Ness
|7
|Norton
|23
|Osage
|47
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|37
|Pawnee
|63
|Phillips
|48
|Pottawatomie
|119
|Pratt
|35
|Reno
|418
|Republic
|31
|Rice
|39
|Riley
|451
|Rooks
|18
|Rush
|10
|Russell
|19
|Saline
|385
|Scott
|54
|Sedgwick
|5,718
|Seward
|1,189
|Shawnee
|1,720
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|17
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|7
|Stanton
|40
|Stevens
|46
|Sumner
|104
|Thomas
|45
|Trego
|7
|Wabaunsee
|43
|Washington
|1
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|14
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|5,329
|Dundy County, NE
|1
|Furnas County, NE
|15
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|18
|Beaver County, OK
|39
|Harper County, OK
|11
|Kay County, OK
|256
|Texas County, OK
|1,076
County list updated: Aug 14, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Chiefs keep gambling by doling out another big-money deal
- Edwards County woman ordered to repay $30,000 for Medicaid fraud
- KBI received 205 reports of priest abuse; opened 120 cases
- ‘It goes cold’: Detectives trying to find Marilane Carter frustrated by dead ends
- Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 400, 1,338 new cases