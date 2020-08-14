Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 400, 1,338 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 402, an increase of 7 since Wednesday.

It also says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 33,885. That is up 1,338 in the past two days.

The KDHE releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour. It does not keep track of COVID-19 recoveries. You can find that information on some county health department websites, such as Sedgwick County Health Department.

The number of Kansans who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 2,020. That is 45 more hospitalizations since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 309,158, up 7,142 since Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen22
Anderson30
Atchison83
Barber4
Barton149
Bourbon78
Brown47
Butler333
Chase46
Chautauqua6
Cherokee157
Cheyenne5
Clark45
Clay22
Cloud41
Coffey70
Comanche9
Cowley182
Crawford415
Decatur5
Dickinson47
Doniphan46
Douglas805
Edwards16
Elk1
Ellis153
Ellsworth21
Finney1,730
Ford2,206
Franklin222
Geary223
Gove5
Graham18
Grant102
Gray77
Greeley4
Greenwood23
Hamilton43
Harper21
Harvey224
Haskell49
Hodgeman11
Jackson164
Jefferson89
Jewell13
Johnson6,357
Kearny66
Kingman25
Kiowa8
Labette153
Lane6
Leavenworth1,549
Lincoln6
Linn50
Logan2
Lyon703
Marion59
Marshall14
McPherson164
Meade59
Miami152
Mitchell28
Montgomery168
Morris13
Morton10
Nemaha50
Neosho67
Ness7
Norton23
Osage47
Osborne4
Ottawa37
Pawnee63
Phillips48
Pottawatomie119
Pratt35
Reno418
Republic31
Rice39
Riley451
Rooks18
Rush10
Russell19
Saline385
Scott54
Sedgwick5,718
Seward1,189
Shawnee1,720
Sheridan7
Sherman17
Smith3
Stafford7
Stanton40
Stevens46
Sumner104
Thomas45
Trego7
Wabaunsee43
Washington1
Wichita4
Wilson14
Woodson12
Wyandotte5,329
Dundy County, NE1
Furnas County, NE15
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE18
Beaver County, OK39
Harper County, OK11
Kay County, OK256
Texas County, OK1,076

County list updated: Aug 14, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

