Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 500, with 976 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have died with the coronavirus is 511, an increase of 16 since Wednesday.
The number of Kansans who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days is 976, bringing the total of positive cases to 48,386 since the pandemic began.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many of the positive cases are still active.
It has started releasing the names and locations of coronavirus outbreaks of 5 or more people. You can find the information by going to the KDHE website and clicking on “Cluster Summary.” You will have to scroll down the page to find the list. Businesses will only be named if they have 20 or more active cases.
The KDHE says 67 Kansans with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospitals since Wednesday. That brings the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, to 2,537.
The health department says 400,544 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19. That is up 6,540 since Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|35
|Anderson
|49
|Atchison
|236
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|288
|Bourbon
|117
|Brown
|81
|Butler
|712
|Chase
|78
|Chautauqua
|13
|Cherokee
|374
|Cheyenne
|10
|Clark
|49
|Clay
|39
|Cloud
|61
|Coffey
|101
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|286
|Crawford
|855
|Decatur
|6
|Dickinson
|81
|Doniphan
|84
|Douglas
|1,709
|Edwards
|30
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|685
|Ellsworth
|25
|Finney
|1,835
|Ford
|2,486
|Franklin
|280
|Geary
|361
|Gove
|19
|Graham
|25
|Grant
|150
|Gray
|101
|Greeley
|5
|Greenwood
|39
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|119
|Harvey
|320
|Haskell
|66
|Hodgeman
|16
|Jackson
|223
|Jefferson
|144
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|9,350
|Kearny
|80
|Kingman
|54
|Kiowa
|17
|Labette
|205
|Lane
|10
|Leavenworth
|1,819
|Lincoln
|11
|Linn
|60
|Logan
|6
|Lyon
|911
|Marion
|84
|Marshall
|17
|McPherson
|225
|Meade
|81
|Miami
|295
|Mitchell
|38
|Montgomery
|289
|Morris
|25
|Morton
|13
|Nemaha
|66
|Neosho
|111
|Ness
|48
|Norton
|25
|Osage
|78
|Osborne
|6
|Ottawa
|48
|Pawnee
|263
|Phillips
|68
|Pottawatomie
|183
|Pratt
|56
|Rawlins
|2
|Reno
|893
|Republic
|39
|Rice
|52
|Riley
|1,120
|Rooks
|39
|Rush
|36
|Russell
|48
|Saline
|525
|Scott
|89
|Sedgwick
|7,839
|Seward
|1,356
|Shawnee
|2,448
|Sheridan
|10
|Sherman
|19
|Smith
|5
|Stafford
|46
|Stanton
|44
|Stevens
|79
|Sumner
|156
|Thomas
|73
|Trego
|25
|Wabaunsee
|65
|Wallace
|12
|Washington
|14
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|35
|Woodson
|13
|Wyandotte
|6,492
|Dundy County, NE
|9
|Furnas County, NE
|29
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|21
|Beaver County, OK
|44
|Harper County, OK
|24
|Kay County, OK
|401
|Texas County, OK
|1,292
County list updated: Sept 11, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Students document return to school
- Indictment: Cheney man threatened Black teen in racist rant
- Big 12 to implement rapid COVID-19 tests day before games
- Wichita Public Schools offers free meals to all students due to USDA expanding Summer Food Service Program
- Kansas Supreme Court tosses convictions in 2 criminal cases