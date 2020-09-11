Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 500, with 976 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have died with the coronavirus is 511, an increase of 16 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days is 976, bringing the total of positive cases to 48,386 since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many of the positive cases are still active.

It has started releasing the names and locations of coronavirus outbreaks of 5 or more people. You can find the information by going to the KDHE website and clicking on “Cluster Summary.” You will have to scroll down the page to find the list. Businesses will only be named if they have 20 or more active cases.

The KDHE says 67 Kansans with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospitals since Wednesday. That brings the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, to 2,537.

The health department says 400,544 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19. That is up 6,540 since Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen35
Anderson49
Atchison236
Barber4
Barton288
Bourbon117
Brown81
Butler712
Chase78
Chautauqua13
Cherokee374
Cheyenne10
Clark49
Clay39
Cloud61
Coffey101
Comanche9
Cowley286
Crawford855
Decatur6
Dickinson81
Doniphan84
Douglas1,709
Edwards30
Elk1
Ellis685
Ellsworth25
Finney1,835
Ford2,486
Franklin280
Geary361
Gove19
Graham25
Grant150
Gray101
Greeley5
Greenwood39
Hamilton44
Harper119
Harvey320
Haskell66
Hodgeman16
Jackson223
Jefferson144
Jewell14
Johnson9,350
Kearny80
Kingman54
Kiowa17
Labette205
Lane10
Leavenworth1,819
Lincoln11
Linn60
Logan6
Lyon911
Marion84
Marshall17
McPherson225
Meade81
Miami295
Mitchell38
Montgomery289
Morris25
Morton13
Nemaha66
Neosho111
Ness48
Norton25
Osage78
Osborne6
Ottawa48
Pawnee263
Phillips68
Pottawatomie183
Pratt56
Rawlins2
Reno893
Republic39
Rice52
Riley1,120
Rooks39
Rush36
Russell48
Saline525
Scott89
Sedgwick7,839
Seward1,356
Shawnee2,448
Sheridan10
Sherman19
Smith5
Stafford46
Stanton44
Stevens79
Sumner156
Thomas73
Trego25
Wabaunsee65
Wallace12
Washington14
Wichita5
Wilson35
Woodson13
Wyandotte6,492
Dundy County, NE9
Furnas County, NE29
Hitchcock County, NE2
Red Willow County, NE21
Beaver County, OK44
Harper County, OK24
Kay County, OK401
Texas County, OK1,292

County list updated: Sept 11, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

