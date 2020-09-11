Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 500, with 976 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have died with the coronavirus is 511, an increase of 16 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days is 976, bringing the total of positive cases to 48,386 since the pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases its updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many of the positive cases are still active.

It has started releasing the names and locations of coronavirus outbreaks of 5 or more people. You can find the information by going to the KDHE website and clicking on “Cluster Summary.” You will have to scroll down the page to find the list. Businesses will only be named if they have 20 or more active cases.

The KDHE says 67 Kansans with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospitals since Wednesday. That brings the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, to 2,537.

The health department says 400,544 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19. That is up 6,540 since Wednesday.

County Confirmed Allen 35 Anderson 49 Atchison 236 Barber 4 Barton 288 Bourbon 117 Brown 81 Butler 712 Chase 78 Chautauqua 13 Cherokee 374 Cheyenne 10 Clark 49 Clay 39 Cloud 61 Coffey 101 Comanche 9 Cowley 286 Crawford 855 Decatur 6 Dickinson 81 Doniphan 84 Douglas 1,709 Edwards 30 Elk 1 Ellis 685 Ellsworth 25 Finney 1,835 Ford 2,486 Franklin 280 Geary 361 Gove 19 Graham 25 Grant 150 Gray 101 Greeley 5 Greenwood 39 Hamilton 44 Harper 119 Harvey 320 Haskell 66 Hodgeman 16 Jackson 223 Jefferson 144 Jewell 14 Johnson 9,350 Kearny 80 Kingman 54 Kiowa 17 Labette 205 Lane 10 Leavenworth 1,819 Lincoln 11 Linn 60 Logan 6 Lyon 911 Marion 84 Marshall 17 McPherson 225 Meade 81 Miami 295 Mitchell 38 Montgomery 289 Morris 25 Morton 13 Nemaha 66 Neosho 111 Ness 48 Norton 25 Osage 78 Osborne 6 Ottawa 48 Pawnee 263 Phillips 68 Pottawatomie 183 Pratt 56 Rawlins 2 Reno 893 Republic 39 Rice 52 Riley 1,120 Rooks 39 Rush 36 Russell 48 Saline 525 Scott 89 Sedgwick 7,839 Seward 1,356 Shawnee 2,448 Sheridan 10 Sherman 19 Smith 5 Stafford 46 Stanton 44 Stevens 79 Sumner 156 Thomas 73 Trego 25 Wabaunsee 65 Wallace 12 Washington 14 Wichita 5 Wilson 35 Woodson 13 Wyandotte 6,492 Dundy County, NE 9 Furnas County, NE 29 Hitchcock County, NE 2 Red Willow County, NE 21 Beaver County, OK 44 Harper County, OK 24 Kay County, OK 401 Texas County, OK 1,292

County list updated: Sept 11, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

