Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 700, plus 1,597 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 1,597 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday morning. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 62,708 positive tests.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 went up by 8 over the weekend, to 706.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kansas since the last update went up by 53.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 478,398, an increase of 8,392 since Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly plans to give an update on coronavirus issues in Kansas during a 4 p.m. news conference Monday. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.

County Confirmed Allen 76 Anderson 84 Atchison 326 Barber 13 Barton 516 Bourbon 185 Brown 152 Butler 1,046 Chase 85 Chautauqua 22 Cherokee 540 Cheyenne 76 Clark 55 Clay 55 Cloud 74 Coffey 132 Comanche 14 Cowley 420 Crawford 1,163 Decatur 30 Dickinson 231 Doniphan 120 Douglas 2,324 Edwards 54 Elk 9 Ellis 1,118 Ellsworth 71 Finney 2,159 Ford 2,986 Franklin 431 Geary 453 Gove 45 Graham 40 Grant 300 Gray 133 Greeley 16 Greenwood 51 Hamilton 48 Harper 120 Harvey 386 Haskell 136 Hodgeman 28 Jackson 256 Jefferson 213 Jewell 17 Johnson 12,071 Kearny 104 Kingman 104 Kiowa 29 Labette 254 Lane 16 Leavenworth 2,324 Lincoln 15 Linn 88 Logan 40 Lyon 1,051 Marion 110 Marshall 40 McPherson 267 Meade 143 Miami 428 Mitchell 48 Montgomery 486 Morris 44 Morton 20 Nemaha 147 Neosho 175 Ness 95 Norton 46 Osage 117 Osborne 12 Ottawa 61 Pawnee 397 Phillips 133 Pottawatomie 296 Pratt 79 Rawlins 65 Reno 1,245 Republic 49 Rice 88 Riley 1,503 Rooks 117 Rush 75 Russell 117 Saline 810 Scott 119 Sedgwick 9,509 Seward 1,640 Shawnee 2,925 Sheridan 40 Sherman 48 Smith 12 Stafford 63 Stanton 71 Stevens 158 Sumner 219 Thomas 177 Trego 43 Wabaunsee 72 Wallace 19 Washington 24 Wichita 5 Wilson 69 Woodson 24 Wyandotte 7,353 Dundy County, NE 14 Furnas County, NE 48 Hitchcock County, NE 10 Red Willow County, NE 57 Beaver County, OK 64 Harper County, OK 32 Kay County, OK 686 Texas County, OK 1,602

County list updated: Oct 5, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

