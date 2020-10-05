Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 700, plus 1,597 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 1,597 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday morning. It brings the state’s total, since the pandemic began, to 62,708 positive tests.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 went up by 8 over the weekend, to 706.
The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track how many people have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kansas since the last update went up by 53.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 478,398, an increase of 8,392 since Friday.
Governor Laura Kelly plans to give an update on coronavirus issues in Kansas during a 4 p.m. news conference Monday. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|76
|Anderson
|84
|Atchison
|326
|Barber
|13
|Barton
|516
|Bourbon
|185
|Brown
|152
|Butler
|1,046
|Chase
|85
|Chautauqua
|22
|Cherokee
|540
|Cheyenne
|76
|Clark
|55
|Clay
|55
|Cloud
|74
|Coffey
|132
|Comanche
|14
|Cowley
|420
|Crawford
|1,163
|Decatur
|30
|Dickinson
|231
|Doniphan
|120
|Douglas
|2,324
|Edwards
|54
|Elk
|9
|Ellis
|1,118
|Ellsworth
|71
|Finney
|2,159
|Ford
|2,986
|Franklin
|431
|Geary
|453
|Gove
|45
|Graham
|40
|Grant
|300
|Gray
|133
|Greeley
|16
|Greenwood
|51
|Hamilton
|48
|Harper
|120
|Harvey
|386
|Haskell
|136
|Hodgeman
|28
|Jackson
|256
|Jefferson
|213
|Jewell
|17
|Johnson
|12,071
|Kearny
|104
|Kingman
|104
|Kiowa
|29
|Labette
|254
|Lane
|16
|Leavenworth
|2,324
|Lincoln
|15
|Linn
|88
|Logan
|40
|Lyon
|1,051
|Marion
|110
|Marshall
|40
|McPherson
|267
|Meade
|143
|Miami
|428
|Mitchell
|48
|Montgomery
|486
|Morris
|44
|Morton
|20
|Nemaha
|147
|Neosho
|175
|Ness
|95
|Norton
|46
|Osage
|117
|Osborne
|12
|Ottawa
|61
|Pawnee
|397
|Phillips
|133
|Pottawatomie
|296
|Pratt
|79
|Rawlins
|65
|Reno
|1,245
|Republic
|49
|Rice
|88
|Riley
|1,503
|Rooks
|117
|Rush
|75
|Russell
|117
|Saline
|810
|Scott
|119
|Sedgwick
|9,509
|Seward
|1,640
|Shawnee
|2,925
|Sheridan
|40
|Sherman
|48
|Smith
|12
|Stafford
|63
|Stanton
|71
|Stevens
|158
|Sumner
|219
|Thomas
|177
|Trego
|43
|Wabaunsee
|72
|Wallace
|19
|Washington
|24
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|69
|Woodson
|24
|Wyandotte
|7,353
|Dundy County, NE
|14
|Furnas County, NE
|48
|Hitchcock County, NE
|10
|Red Willow County, NE
|57
|Beaver County, OK
|64
|Harper County, OK
|32
|Kay County, OK
|686
|Texas County, OK
|1,602
County list updated: Oct 5, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas replacing contractor handling Medicaid applications
- Free community COVID-19 testing offered in Reno County
- Coronavirus in Kansas: Deaths top 700, plus 1,597 new cases
- Police: 2 vehicle burglary suspects use Facebook Marketplace for sales
- 1 dead in Reno County industrial accident