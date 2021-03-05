Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: A drop in deaths linked to COVID, 15.1% of Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are reporting four fewer deaths linked to COVID-19 than they reported Wednesday. The Kansas death toll dropped from 4,816 to 4,812.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) included this explanation: “Please note, the decrease in deaths is attributed to the review of death certificates. Deaths initially reported to KDHE/Local Health Departments as COVID-19 related, were identified during the review process as not having COVID-19 as the main cause or contributing cause of death. This is a normal process that occurs.”

The KDHE gives the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

It says 15.1% of Kansans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That is 27,748 more Kansans than Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 439,127. Of those, 219,306 have also received their second dose.

The number of vaccine doses distributed in Kansas has topped one million. The doses distributed increased by 76,050 in the past two days, to a total of 1,015,940.

Another 32 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says 752 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. The total in Kansas, since the pandemic began, is 295,861.

Another 5,035 Kansans have tested negative for the virus, bringing the total to 974,686.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,146300
Anderson816100
Atchison1,531400
Barber367224
Barton2,574904
Bourbon1,288300
Brown1,217300
Butler7,2351,500
Chase248100
Chautauqua260200
Cherokee2,369500
Cheyenne354100
Clark244100
Clay783504
Cloud969200
Coffey712300
Comanche159
Cowley3,8241,250
Crawford4,5371,100
Decatur259100
Dickinson1,691400
Doniphan945300
Douglas8,3114,410
Edwards255200
Elk176100
Ellis3,6921,648
Ellsworth1,211200
Finney5,3281,200
Ford5,5924,300
Franklin2,456600
Geary3,0671,770
Gove385100
Graham250100
Grant928224
Gray553302
Greeley101100
Greenwood549200
Hamilton201
Harper598100
Harvey3,436900
Haskell408200
Hodgeman206100
Jackson1,339600
Jefferson1,623400
Jewell200100
Johnson54,73014,330
Kearny561200
Kingman729200
Kiowa237100
Labette2,621600
Lane124100
Leavenworth6,8331,800
Lincoln255200
Linn756300
Logan292124
Lyon4,1152,026
Marion1,029504
Marshall1,070300
McPherson3,1331,104
Meade495200
Miami2,650700
Mitchell559284
Montgomery3,310900
Morris560320
Morton254202
Nemaha1,479582
Neosho1,761300
Ness365200
Norton1,201100
Osage1,194400
Osborne287200
Ottawa548200
Pawnee1,137200
Phillips705350
Pottawatomie1,769600
Pratt807300
Rawlins291100
Reno8,3082,082
Republic658224
Rice1,059300
Riley4,918600
Rooks639224
Rush425100
Russell845444
Saline5,9931,802
Scott570302
Sedgwick53,96215,260
Seward3,7902,704
Shawnee16,4784,910
Sheridan428202
Sherman610200
Smith264290
Stafford332200
Stanton184100
Stevens547200
Sumner2,077600
Thomas1,077302
Trego401200
Wabaunsee665200
Wallace173100
Washington528200
Wichita215100
Wilson956300
Woodson205100
Wyandotte19,3077,150
Dundy, NE176 
Furnas, NE494 
Hitchcock, NE249 
Red Willow, NE1,180 
Beaver, OK440 
Harper, OK407 
Kay, OK5,098 
Texas, OK3,453 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 5, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 2, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories