Coronavirus in Kansas: A drop in deaths linked to COVID, 15.1% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are reporting four fewer deaths linked to COVID-19 than they reported Wednesday. The Kansas death toll dropped from 4,816 to 4,812.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) included this explanation: “Please note, the decrease in deaths is attributed to the review of death certificates. Deaths initially reported to KDHE/Local Health Departments as COVID-19 related, were identified during the review process as not having COVID-19 as the main cause or contributing cause of death. This is a normal process that occurs.”

The KDHE gives the coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

It says 15.1% of Kansans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That is 27,748 more Kansans than Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 439,127. Of those, 219,306 have also received their second dose.

The number of vaccine doses distributed in Kansas has topped one million. The doses distributed increased by 76,050 in the past two days, to a total of 1,015,940.

Another 32 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says 752 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. The total in Kansas, since the pandemic began, is 295,861.

Another 5,035 Kansans have tested negative for the virus, bringing the total to 974,686.