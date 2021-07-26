Coronavirus in Kansas: Half of state’s new delta variant cases are in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is outpacing the rest of the counties in the state when it comes to the COVID-19 delta variant. Fifty of the state’s 94 new cases of the delta variant reported over the weekend are in Sedgwick County. (See the county-by-county cases in the charts below.)

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says four more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 30 more Kansans were hospitalized over the weekend. The state does not track recoveries.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus numbers and the vaccine totals each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since the Friday update, 1,488 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,760 tested negative.

The state says 9,553 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,848 got their second dose.

The KDHE says 56.75% of Kansans are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, while 49.78% are finished with their vaccinations.