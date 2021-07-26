Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Half of state’s new delta variant cases are in Sedgwick County

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is outpacing the rest of the counties in the state when it comes to the COVID-19 delta variant. Fifty of the state’s 94 new cases of the delta variant reported over the weekend are in Sedgwick County. (See the county-by-county cases in the charts below.)

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says four more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 30 more Kansans were hospitalized over the weekend. The state does not track recoveries.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus numbers and the vaccine totals each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since the Friday update, 1,488 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,760 tested negative.

The state says 9,553 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,848 got their second dose.

The KDHE says 56.75% of Kansans are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, while 49.78% are finished with their vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,32916
Anderson8744
Atchison1,61912
Barber379
Barton2,67913
Bourbon1,6198
Brown1,2664
Butler7,83521
Chase2861
Chautauqua295
Cherokee2,91814
Cheyenne374
Clark252
Clay8461
Cloud1,0131
Coffey7771
Comanche172
Cowley4,10930
Crawford5,38994
Decatur280
Dickinson1,94317
Doniphan1,12331
Douglas9,24220
Edwards269
Elk187
Ellis3,7851
Ellsworth1,2227
Finney5,9292
Ford5,84912
Franklin2,7666
Geary3,89880
Gove3911
Graham2681
Grant9693
Gray634
Greeley104
Greenwood6021
Hamilton211
Harper6291
Harvey3,7685
Haskell421
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,46412
Jefferson1,8135
Jewell217
Johnson62,244188
Kearny578
Kingman7962
Kiowa239
Labette2,91123
Lane128
Leavenworth7,75728
Lincoln267
Linn8963
Logan305
Lyon4,40416
Marion1,128
Marshall1,1717
McPherson3,3833
Meade513
Miami2,95610
Mitchell573
Montgomery3,6099
Morris6222
Morton273
Nemaha1,56011
Neosho1,95624
Ness375
Norton1,234
Osage1,3295
Osborne2962
Ottawa5723
Pawnee1,182
Phillips7193
Pottawatomie2,12514
Pratt8311
Rawlins333
Reno8,7199
Republic676
Rice1,0893
Riley6,63354
Rooks655
Rush438
Russell8881
Saline6,55321
Scott6111
Sedgwick59,410290
Seward3,915
Shawnee18,31050
Sheridan439
Sherman672
Smith283
Stafford3561
Stanton189
Stevens569
Sumner2,2976
Thomas1,1223
Trego409
Wabaunsee7463
Wallace183
Washington5621
Wichita218
Wilson1,0885
Woodson2383
Wyandotte21,995108
Dundy, NE665
Furnas, NE1,315
Hitchcock, NE1,633
Red Willow, NE3,927
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,405 
Texas, OK3,557 

Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: July 26, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated July 26, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

