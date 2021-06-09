Coronavirus in Kansas: Hospitalizations up by 26

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 36.5% of the Kansas population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19. That is up .3% from Monday.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 5,577 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine in the past two days, while 7,500 Kansans got their second dose.

The KDHE releases vaccination and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Monday, it shows another three Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 5,103. There have also been 26 new hospitalizations since the last update.

The KDHE says 401 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 3,112 have tested negative.