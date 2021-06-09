Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Hospitalizations up by 26

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 36.5% of the Kansas population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19. That is up .3% from Monday.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 5,577 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine in the past two days, while 7,500 Kansans got their second dose.

The KDHE releases vaccination and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since Monday, it shows another three Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 5,103. There have also been 26 new hospitalizations since the last update.

The KDHE says 401 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 3,112 have tested negative.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,251
Anderson844
Atchison1,619
Barber374
Barton2,623
Bourbon1,429
Brown1,243100
Butler7,61530
Chase27612
Chautauqua270
Cherokee2,530
Cheyenne3716
Clark251
Clay80448
Cloud1,003
Coffey748
Comanche170
Cowley4,01320
Crawford4,780100
Decatur279
Dickinson1,791
Doniphan1,01746
Douglas8,941
Edwards26712
Elk180
Ellis3,759122
Ellsworth1,220
Finney5,80098
Ford5,770
Franklin2,582
Geary3,514
Gove387
Graham265
Grant946
Gray57012
Greeley104
Greenwood5706
Hamilton209
Harper620
Harvey3,68824
Haskell4216
Hodgeman213
Jackson1,413
Jefferson1,747
Jewell215
Johnson59,373285
Kearny573
Kingman77324
Kiowa238
Labette2,754
Lane128
Leavenworth7,27450
Lincoln2656
Linn826
Logan28932
Lyon4,310
Marion1,114
Marshall1,134
McPherson3,31212
Meade517
Miami2,781112
Mitchell566
Montgomery3,480
Morris59012
Morton269
Nemaha1,51924
Neosho1,8076
Ness372
Norton1,20824
Osage1,263
Osborne290
Ottawa552
Pawnee1,1746
Phillips71410
Pottawatomie1,9586
Pratt81536
Rawlins334
Reno8,57480
Republic67256
Rice1,079
Riley6,192600
Rooks656
Rush434100
Russell861
Saline6,310184
Scott601
Sedgwick57,512142
Seward3,87136
Shawnee17,64711,388
Sheridan437
Sherman658
Smith27512
Stafford3446
Stanton186
Stevens560
Sumner2,201
Thomas1,099
Trego40724
Wabaunsee688
Wallace17912
Washington550112
Wichita217
Wilson1,018
Woodson221
Wyandotte20,77711
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,342 
Texas, OK3,535 

Kansas County coronavirus cases updated: June 9, 2021
Weekly doses updated June 7, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories