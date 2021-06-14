Coronavirus in Kansas: KDHE reports 19 new deaths since Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said on Monday there have been 19 new deaths from coronavirus in Kansas. The KDHE said there have been 245 new cases and 13 new hospitalizations since Friday.

The total number of cases is 316,014 and the death toll from the pandemic is 5,125.

Just 37.1% of the Kansas population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19. That is up .3% from Friday

The KDHE releases vaccination and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.