Coronavirus in Kansas: KDHE reports 3 deaths, 329 cases since Monday

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that there had been three new deaths from coronavirus in Kansas since Monday. In addition, the KDHE said there had been 329 new cases and 35 new hospitalizations.

Over 43.4% of Kansans have been vaccinated with one dose, with 37.4% of the Kansas population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19. That is up .3% from Monday.

One major concern is the highly contagious and potentially more severe delta variant of the coronavirus that originated in India. While health officials say the vaccines are effective against it, the fear is that it will lead to outbreaks in states with lower vaccination rates. The delta variant has increased from 2.7% of all cases in May to 9.7% this month, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a call for governors on Monday, according to details provided by the Washington governor’s office.

At the same time, states are convening focus groups to better understand who is declining to get vaccinated, why, and how to convince them that getting the shot is the right thing to do.

“It’s a race between the vaccines going into people and the current or future variants,” said Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.

Health experts cite two factors driving the surge there: the faster-spreading delta variant and a reluctance among residents to get vaccinated.

The U.S. is expected to fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of dispensing at least one dose to 70% of American adults by July 4. The figure stands at about 65%. Among the states that don’t expect to hit the goal are Kansas.

Health officials see primary care physicians as key to easing people’s concerns.

“People want to hear it from their doctor, their medical providers, people that they know and trust,” Norman said.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,254
Anderson848
Atchison1,61520
Barber37422
Barton2,624402
Bourbon1,431
Brown1,23760
Butler7,635
Chase27712
Chautauqua269100
Cherokee2,5546
Cheyenne371
Clark25122
Clay805108
Cloud1,006
Coffey750
Comanche170
Cowley4,02450
Crawford4,802
Decatur279
Dickinson1,805
Doniphan1,018
Douglas8,94832
Edwards267
Elk181
Ellis3,760414
Ellsworth1,22236
Finney5,84170
Ford5,77530
Franklin2,587
Geary3,56336
Gove3876
Graham265
Grant95060
Gray572
Greeley104
Greenwood57252
Hamilton209
Harper623
Harvey3,69718
Haskell421
Hodgeman213
Jackson1,41840
Jefferson1,753
Jewell215
Johnson59,514370
Kearny574
Kingman77464
Kiowa238
Labette2,765
Lane128
Leavenworth7,29325
Lincoln265
Linn828
Logan289
Lyon4,317300
Marion1,118
Marshall1,136
McPherson3,33347
Meade51615
Miami2,78844
Mitchell56830
Montgomery3,484
Morris592
Morton269
Nemaha1,52333
Neosho1,8096
Ness3726
Norton1,208
Osage1,265
Osborne290
Ottawa556
Pawnee1,17425
Phillips71516
Pottawatomie1,967
Pratt815
Rawlins334
Reno8,585
Republic67366
Rice1,081150
Riley6,23936
Rooks66012
Rush434
Russell8616
Saline6,31252
Scott600
Sedgwick57,688324
Seward3,868
Shawnee17,665168
Sheridan4376
Sherman659
Smith27540
Stafford34436
Stanton18624
Stevens56012
Sumner2,210112
Thomas1,101118
Trego407
Wabaunsee689
Wallace179
Washington553
Wichita217
Wilson1,020
Woodson222
Wyandotte20,859222
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,345 
Texas, OK3,537 

Kansas County coronavirus cases updated: June 16, 2021
Weekly doses updated June 13, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

