Coronavirus in Kansas: KDHE reports 3 deaths, 329 cases since Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that there had been three new deaths from coronavirus in Kansas since Monday. In addition, the KDHE said there had been 329 new cases and 35 new hospitalizations.

Over 43.4% of Kansans have been vaccinated with one dose, with 37.4% of the Kansas population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19. That is up .3% from Monday.

One major concern is the highly contagious and potentially more severe delta variant of the coronavirus that originated in India. While health officials say the vaccines are effective against it, the fear is that it will lead to outbreaks in states with lower vaccination rates. The delta variant has increased from 2.7% of all cases in May to 9.7% this month, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a call for governors on Monday, according to details provided by the Washington governor’s office.

At the same time, states are convening focus groups to better understand who is declining to get vaccinated, why, and how to convince them that getting the shot is the right thing to do.

“It’s a race between the vaccines going into people and the current or future variants,” said Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.

Health experts cite two factors driving the surge there: the faster-spreading delta variant and a reluctance among residents to get vaccinated.

The U.S. is expected to fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of dispensing at least one dose to 70% of American adults by July 4. The figure stands at about 65%. Among the states that don’t expect to hit the goal are Kansas.

Health officials see primary care physicians as key to easing people’s concerns.

“People want to hear it from their doctor, their medical providers, people that they know and trust,” Norman said.