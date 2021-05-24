Coronavirus in Kansas: More than 1 million Kansans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another 13,741 Kansans have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 1.2 million Kansans, or 41.4% of the population, are armed with one dose.

The KDHE says 1.01 million have finished getting their COVID-19 shots, bringing the state to 34.7% of Kansans who are fully vaccinated.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says there has been one more death linked to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,058.

There have been 33 new hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday morning, 277 more Kansans have tested positive for the virus, while 2,171 have tested negative.