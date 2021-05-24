Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: More than 1 million Kansans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another 13,741 Kansans have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 1.2 million Kansans, or 41.4% of the population, are armed with one dose.

The KDHE says 1.01 million have finished getting their COVID-19 shots, bringing the state to 34.7% of Kansans who are fully vaccinated.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says there has been one more death linked to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,058.

There have been 33 new hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since Friday morning, 277 more Kansans have tested positive for the virus, while 2,171 have tested negative.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,246
Anderson838
Atchison1,632204
Barber37416
Barton2,6221,278
Bourbon1,422
Brown1,241
Butler7,582
Chase274
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,490
Cheyenne36630
Clark252
Clay80348
Cloud986
Coffey73948
Comanche1696
Cowley3,996
Crawford4,749120
Decatur267
Dickinson1,77524
Doniphan1,004100
Douglas8,91898
Edwards267
Elk179
Ellis3,75012
Ellsworth1,22030
Finney5,452110
Ford5,764
Franklin2,574
Geary3,43718
Gove386
Graham265
Grant94592
Gray56612
Greeley104
Greenwood560
Hamilton20980
Harper61736
Harvey3,666
Haskell4196
Hodgeman2136
Jackson1,40924
Jefferson1,740
Jewell2116
Johnson59,0421,152
Kearny573
Kingman768
Kiowa23882
Labette2,74696
Lane128
Leavenworth7,246160
Lincoln26512
Linn822
Logan289
Lyon4,291110
Marion1,111100
Marshall1,11160
McPherson3,291120
Meade51612
Miami2,77012
Mitchell562
Montgomery3,470
Morris58924
Morton26512
Nemaha1,51652
Neosho1,806
Ness37212
Norton1,20512
Osage1,257
Osborne2906
Ottawa552
Pawnee1,17224
Phillips71424
Pottawatomie1,90746
Pratt81524
Rawlins32354
Reno8,547150
Republic663
Rice1,076
Riley6,089
Rooks65624
Rush432
Russell8596
Saline6,28028
Scott598
Sedgwick57,127124
Seward3,870
Shawnee17,54044
Sheridan43630
Sherman64936
Smith27112
Stafford34316
Stanton18542
Stevens55812
Sumner2,185
Thomas1,098124
Trego40724
Wabaunsee685
Wallace179
Washington534
Wichita217
Wilson1,01824
Woodson218
Wyandotte20,56730
Dundy, NE185 
Furnas, NE508 
Hitchcock, NE255 
Red Willow, NE1,211 
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,325 
Texas, OK3,527 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 24, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 24, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

