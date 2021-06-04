Coronavirus in Kansas: 50% of Kansas adults are vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 50% of Kansans 18 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, if you count adults who have at least one dose of vaccine, the number climbs to 59.9%.

Since Wednesday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 6,051 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine and 5,058 got their second dose.

In all, the KDHE says 42.5% of Kansans of all ages have at least one dose in them, and 35.8% of Kansans have finished getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I’m pleased at our state’s consistent progress in getting shots in arms – but we still can’t take our foot off the gas,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. “Every Kansan must get vaccinated to protect our communities, our schools, and our economy from future outbreaks, and maintain our steady return to normal.”

The Kansas Speedway is offering all Kansans of driving age the chance to take a couple of laps around the track as long as they get tested for the coronavirus or get vaccinated against COVID. The event is Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5. Click here to learn more.

The KDHE says the coronavirus is responsible for four more deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 5,084. There have also been 40 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in the past two days.

Since Wednesday, 332 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,480 have tested negative.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.