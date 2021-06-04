Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 50% of Kansas adults are vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 50% of Kansans 18 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, if you count adults who have at least one dose of vaccine, the number climbs to 59.9%.

Since Wednesday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 6,051 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine and 5,058 got their second dose.

In all, the KDHE says 42.5% of Kansans of all ages have at least one dose in them, and 35.8% of Kansans have finished getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I’m pleased at our state’s consistent progress in getting shots in arms – but we still can’t take our foot off the gas,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. “Every Kansan must get vaccinated to protect our communities, our schools, and our economy from future outbreaks, and maintain our steady return to normal.”

The Kansas Speedway is offering all Kansans of driving age the chance to take a couple of laps around the track as long as they get tested for the coronavirus or get vaccinated against COVID. The event is Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5. Click here to learn more.

The KDHE says the coronavirus is responsible for four more deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 5,084. There have also been 40 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in the past two days.

Since Wednesday, 332 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,480 have tested negative.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,247
Anderson84472
Atchison1,62490
Barber37416
Barton2,624138
Bourbon1,426
Brown1,24260
Butler7,61030
Chase274
Chautauqua268
Cherokee2,5056
Cheyenne369
Clark25144
Clay804
Cloud1,00160
Coffey744
Comanche169
Cowley4,005
Crawford4,762
Decatur274
Dickinson1,784180
Doniphan1,01581
Douglas8,92712
Edwards267
Elk180
Ellis3,75848
Ellsworth1,220
Finney5,762102
Ford5,767550
Franklin2,578
Geary3,48960
Gove3876
Graham265
Grant94640
Gray568
Greeley10412
Greenwood568
Hamilton209
Harper620
Harvey3,68260
Haskell420
Hodgeman213
Jackson1,412
Jefferson1,74489
Jewell214
Johnson59,267544
Kearny573
Kingman77312
Kiowa238
Labette2,75248
Lane128
Leavenworth7,266202
Lincoln26524
Linn823
Logan289
Lyon4,303
Marion1,11412
Marshall1,13260
McPherson3,30262
Meade517
Miami2,779114
Mitchell565
Montgomery3,475
Morris59112
Morton269
Nemaha1,51722
Neosho1,806
Ness3726
Norton1,207
Osage1,261
Osborne290
Ottawa552
Pawnee1,17412
Phillips715
Pottawatomie1,94697
Pratt815
Rawlins331
Reno8,569194
Republic67130
Rice1,079
Riley6,165
Rooks656
Rush433
Russell859
Saline6,29954
Scott600
Sedgwick57,417232
Seward3,872
Shawnee17,61170
Sheridan436
Sherman658
Smith274
Stafford34420
Stanton186
Stevens560
Sumner2,199
Thomas1,099106
Trego40750
Wabaunsee687
Wallace179
Washington546
Wichita217
Wilson1,019
Woodson220
Wyandotte20,670
Beaver, OK476 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,335 
Texas, OK3,534 

Kansas County coronavirus cases updated: June 4, 2021
Weekly doses updated June 2, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

