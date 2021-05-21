Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: More than 12,000 Kansans get first COVID-19 shot

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past two days, 12,205 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 8,849 Kansans got their second dose.

In all, there are 985,481 Kansans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is 34.2% of the state’s population, up from 33.8% on Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccine and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Wednesday, the Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 increased by 4, bringing the total to 5,057.

The KDHE says there have been 42 new coronavirus hospitalizations. It does not track recoveries. It also has not released whether any of the deaths or hospitalizations are people who were vaccinated.

Since Wednesday, 406 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,750 people tested negative.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,246
Anderson838
Atchison1,63250
Barber3746
Barton2,621222
Bourbon1,421
Brown1,240110
Butler7,57360
Chase274
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,48812
Cheyenne36430
Clark25222
Clay80318
Cloud986
Coffey73980
Comanche169
Cowley3,993222
Crawford4,742102
Decatur267
Dickinson1,775
Doniphan988
Douglas8,909
Edwards267
Elk179
Ellis3,750174
Ellsworth1,22230
Finney5,446318
Ford5,765204
Franklin2,572
Geary3,434
Gove386
Graham26524
Grant945
Gray566
Greeley104
Greenwood559
Hamilton207
Harper617
Harvey3,66560
Haskell419
Hodgeman2136
Jackson1,41024
Jefferson1,74110
Jewell2116
Johnson58,961618
Kearny572
Kingman76830
Kiowa238
Labette2,74648
Lane128
Leavenworth7,243202
Lincoln264
Linn821
Logan289
Lyon4,292
Marion1,11166
Marshall1,103
McPherson3,28660
Meade51518
Miami2,767150
Mitchell562
Montgomery3,470
Morris58830
Morton264
Nemaha1,515104
Neosho1,806
Ness37224
Norton1,20512
Osage1,257
Osborne290
Ottawa551
Pawnee1,173
Phillips714
Pottawatomie1,90612
Pratt815146
Rawlins304
Reno8,547410
Republic662
Rice1,076
Riley6,08072
Rooks65612
Rush431
Russell85912
Saline6,28218
Scott598
Sedgwick57,079205
Seward3,870102
Shawnee17,5381,410
Sheridan43612
Sherman64678
Smith271
Stafford343
Stanton185106
Stevens558
Sumner2,182
Thomas1,09872
Trego407
Wabaunsee684
Wallace179
Washington53440
Wichita216
Wilson1,018
Woodson218
Wyandotte20,544
Dundy, NE185 
Furnas, NE508 
Hitchcock, NE255 
Red Willow, NE1,210 
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,325 
Texas, OK3,527 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 21, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 17, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

