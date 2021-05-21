Coronavirus in Kansas: More than 12,000 Kansans get first COVID-19 shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past two days, 12,205 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 8,849 Kansans got their second dose.

In all, there are 985,481 Kansans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is 34.2% of the state’s population, up from 33.8% on Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the vaccine and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Wednesday, the Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 increased by 4, bringing the total to 5,057.

The KDHE says there have been 42 new coronavirus hospitalizations. It does not track recoveries. It also has not released whether any of the deaths or hospitalizations are people who were vaccinated.

Since Wednesday, 406 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,750 people tested negative.