Coronavirus in Kansas: More than 20% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of Wednesday morning, more than 20% of Kansans are vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 28,361 more Kansans got a first dose since Monday. It brings the total to 596,162, or 20.5% of the state’s population. Of those, 298,283 have also received a second dose.

The KDHE says another 101,320 vaccine doses have been distributed across the state. That brings the total to 1.27 million doses.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus case numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of this morning, 2 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,837.

The state says another 39 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The number of coronavirus cases increased by 686, while 4,044 Kansans have tested negative in the past two days.