Coronavirus in Kansas: More than 20% of Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As of Wednesday morning, more than 20% of Kansans are vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 28,361 more Kansans got a first dose since Monday. It brings the total to 596,162, or 20.5% of the state’s population. Of those, 298,283 have also received a second dose.

The KDHE says another 101,320 vaccine doses have been distributed across the state. That brings the total to 1.27 million doses.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus case numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of this morning, 2 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,837.

The state says another 39 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The number of coronavirus cases increased by 686, while 4,044 Kansans have tested negative in the past two days.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,186200
Anderson824100
Atchison1,541300
Barber368
Barton2,583500
Bourbon1,302
Brown1,220200
Butler7,2981,200
Chase249100
Chautauqua264
Cherokee2,391100
Cheyenne357100
Clark244100
Clay784100
Cloud970100
Coffey722100
Comanche160
Cowley3,880700
Crawford4,594200
Decatur263100
Dickinson1,703300
Doniphan959
Douglas8,4194,110
Edwards256
Elk178100
Ellis3,7111,000
Ellsworth1,213100
Finney5,340800
Ford5,6321,000
Franklin2,483400
Geary3,117200
Gove385100
Graham251100
Grant932
Gray555
Greeley102
Greenwood551100
Hamilton201
Harper605
Harvey3,490700
Haskell412
Hodgeman208
Jackson1,353300
Jefferson1,636200
Jewell202
Johnson55,45715,310
Kearny561100
Kingman731100
Kiowa238
Labette2,685100
Lane125
Leavenworth6,9651,200
Lincoln257100
Linn767
Logan292100
Lyon4,1542,000
Marion1,041200
Marshall1,076200
McPherson3,167500
Meade500
Miami2,660400
Mitchell560100
Montgomery3,373600
Morris562100
Morton254100
Nemaha1,490200
Neosho1,743399
Ness368
Norton1,202
Osage1,197300
Osborne287100
Ottawa546100
Pawnee1,143
Phillips712
Pottawatomie1,793
Pratt809100
Rawlins298
Reno8,3291,000
Republic658100
Rice1,060200
Riley5,1451,400
Rooks651100
Rush428100
Russell850100
Saline6,042900
Scott572
Sedgwick54,40215,470
Seward3,813500
Shawnee16,6184,610
Sheridan432100
Sherman616100
Smith267100
Stafford335
Stanton184
Stevens547100
Sumner2,092400
Thomas1,088100
Trego404
Wabaunsee669100
Wallace174100
Washington530100
Wichita216100
Wilson980200
Woodson206
Wyandotte19,4896,910
Dundy, NE179 
Furnas, NE498 
Hitchcock, NE248 
Red Willow, NE1,183 
Beaver, OK453 
Harper, OK409 
Kay, OK5,134 
Texas, OK3,473 

County coronavirus cases updated: March 17, 2021
Weekly doses updated March 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

