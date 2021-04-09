Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: More than 33% of Kansans vaccinated with at least one dose

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine increased by 33,363 in the past two days. It brings the total to 968,016, or 33.2% of the state’s population.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 19.9% of Kansans have received their final dose of the vaccine.

Since Wednesday, another 76,510 vaccine doses have been distributed across the state, bringing the total to 1.98 million doses.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday morning, the state said another six Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,938.

It says there have been 28 new hospitalizations in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 4,052 Kansans tested for the coronavirus, 469 got results showing they are positive for the virus.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,227300
Anderson830300
Atchison1,575700
Barber369100
Barton2,595900
Bourbon1,360400
Brown1,233300
Butler7,4131,400
Chase251100
Chautauqua265100
Cherokee2,430500
Cheyenne359
Clark247200
Clay791400
Cloud974300
Coffey723700
Comanche167100
Cowley3,9031,600
Crawford4,664800
Decatur264
Dickinson1,718600
Doniphan964200
Douglas8,6174,540
Edwards259100
Elk178100
Ellis3,726700
Ellsworth1,216200
Finney5,3672,110
Ford5,7161,400
Franklin2,5071,200
Geary3,2181,100
Gove385100
Graham263100
Grant935200
Gray559100
Greeley104
Greenwood552200
Hamilton202
Harper617200
Harvey3,563600
Haskell417100
Hodgeman210
Jackson1,396400
Jefferson1,684500
Jewell208100
Johnson56,69422,040
Kearny565100
Kingman745200
Kiowa237100
Labette2,715700
Lane126
Leavenworth7,0963,600
Lincoln261100
Linn791300
Logan292100
Lyon4,2221,400
Marion1,048500
Marshall1,078100
McPherson3,216700
Meade503100
Miami2,6861,000
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,4051,200
Morris572300
Morton254100
Nemaha1,503400
Neosho1,782700
Ness369100
Norton1,205200
Osage1,212500
Osborne289100
Ottawa549200
Pawnee1,146200
Phillips711
Pottawatomie1,864800
Pratt811300
Rawlins298
Reno8,3782,200
Republic660200
Rice1,067400
Riley5,8423,000
Rooks655200
Rush431100
Russell854200
Saline6,1122,100
Scott577200
Sedgwick55,08518,270
Seward3,8401,000
Shawnee17,0665,710
Sheridan432
Sherman618300
Smith269200
Stafford338100
Stanton184600
Stevens558
Sumner2,116800
Thomas1,092200
Trego406100
Wabaunsee671100
Wallace176100
Washington533200
Wichita216100
Wilson989300
Woodson215
Wyandotte19,8297,980
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE498 
Hitchcock, NE254 
Red Willow, NE1,200 
Beaver, OK460 
Harper, OK412 
Kay, OK5,259 
Texas, OK3,491 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 9, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 5, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

