Coronavirus in Kansas: Nearly 40% of Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials reported Monday that the number of deaths from COVID-19 stayed steady at 5,016, with no new deaths reported since Friday. It has been about 14 months since Kansas reported its first COVID-19 death.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there have also been 31 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday. However, it does not track how many people have recovered.

In the past two days, 295 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,763 people tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccination updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

As of Monday morning, the KDHE reports that 1,149,916 Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That brings the state to 39.5% of the population being armed with at least one dose.

The KDHE reports that 877,266 Kansans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. Kansas now has 32.2% of the population fully vaccinated.