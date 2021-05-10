Coronavirus in Kansas: Nearly 40% of Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials reported Monday that the number of deaths from COVID-19 stayed steady at 5,016, with no new deaths reported since Friday. It has been about 14 months since Kansas reported its first COVID-19 death.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there have also been 31 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday. However, it does not track how many people have recovered.

In the past two days, 295 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,763 people tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccination updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

As of Monday morning, the KDHE reports that 1,149,916 Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That brings the state to 39.5% of the population being armed with at least one dose.

The KDHE reports that 877,266 Kansans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. Kansas now has 32.2% of the population fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,240
Anderson836
Atchison1,633
Barber3746
Barton2,614
Bourbon1,413
Brown1,238
Butler7,534100
Chase268
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,475
Cheyenne362
Clark25210
Clay80012
Cloud984
Coffey733
Comanche169
Cowley3,965120
Crawford4,733150
Decatur267
Dickinson1,761
Doniphan971
Douglas8,849305
Edwards266
Elk179
Ellis3,74560
Ellsworth1,22330
Finney5,414
Ford5,753
Franklin2,555
Geary3,39912
Gove38650
Graham265
Grant943
Gray564
Greeley104
Greenwood558
Hamilton202
Harper617
Harvey3,635
Haskell419
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,401
Jefferson1,720
Jewell211
Johnson58,3031,600
Kearny569
Kingman757
Kiowa239
Labette2,740
Lane127
Leavenworth7,22820
Lincoln263
Linn817
Logan290
Lyon4,278
Marion1,104
Marshall1,091
McPherson3,270224
Meade513
Miami2,750
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,459
Morris58412
Morton258
Nemaha1,513
Neosho1,803
Ness371
Norton1,206
Osage1,244
Osborne290
Ottawa551
Pawnee1,166
Phillips713
Pottawatomie1,89844
Pratt81518
Rawlins300
Reno8,523
Republic661
Rice1,076
Riley6,038
Rooks656
Rush431
Russell857
Saline6,250100
Scott596
Sedgwick56,58836
Seward3,864
Shawnee17,472100
Sheridan432
Sherman63520
Smith270
Stafford340
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,166
Thomas1,098
Trego406
Wabaunsee680100
Wallace179
Washington533
Wichita216
Wilson1,008
Woodson217
Wyandotte20,413100
Dundy, NE184 
Furnas, NE508 
Hitchcock, NE254 
Red Willow, NE1,211 
Beaver, OK474 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,313 
Texas, OK3,514 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 10, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 10, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

