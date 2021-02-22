Coronavirus in Kansas: Number of new cases slows down, 11.6% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over the weekend, another 14,555 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials say that brings the number of Kansans vaccinated with a first dose to 339,190, 11.6% of the state’s population.

The number of doses distributed in Kansas increased by 18,725 to 600,700.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases its updates, including about coronavirus cases, each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The KDHE says since Friday, there have been 29 more deaths linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 4,643.

There have been 32 new hospitalizations for COVID-19. The state does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, 883 Kansans have received positive coronavirus test results. That is the first time the number has been below 1,000 since Sept. 16.

The KDHE says 4,193 Kansans have received negative test results since the Friday update.

