Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Number of new cases slows down, 11.6% of Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over the weekend, another 14,555 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials say that brings the number of Kansans vaccinated with a first dose to 339,190, 11.6% of the state’s population.

The number of doses distributed in Kansas increased by 18,725 to 600,700.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases its updates, including about coronavirus cases, each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The KDHE says since Friday, there have been 29 more deaths linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 4,643.

There have been 32 new hospitalizations for COVID-19. The state does not track recoveries.

Since Friday, 883 Kansans have received positive coronavirus test results. That is the first time the number has been below 1,000 since Sept. 16.

The KDHE says 4,193 Kansans have received negative test results since the Friday update.

The charts below will be updated by 1:00 p.m.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,099200
Anderson804100
Atchison1,526300
Barber365100
Barton2,564500
Bourbon1,273200
Brown1,202200
Butler7,1481,000
Chase241
Chautauqua252
Cherokee2,338300
Cheyenne346
Clark238
Clay773100
Cloud961100
Coffey702200
Comanche154
Cowley3,778600
Crawford4,482700
Decatur258
Dickinson1,681300
Doniphan930200
Douglas8,1932,340
Edwards251
Elk169
Ellis3,649500
Ellsworth1,203100
Finney5,311800
Ford5,552700
Franklin2,423400
Geary2,989500
Gove376
Graham248
Grant924100
Gray551100
Greeley101
Greenwood546100
Hamilton199
Harper595100
Harvey3,375600
Haskell407100
Hodgeman194
Jackson1,328200
Jefferson1,605300
Jewell197
Johnson53,70814,040
Kearny558100
Kingman724100
Kiowa237
Labette2,581400
Lane124
Leavenworth6,7081,200
Lincoln254
Linn744200
Logan291
Lyon4,050600
Marion1,014200
Marshall1,062200
McPherson3,082500
Meade488100
Miami2,600500
Mitchell558100
Montgomery3,225600
Morris549100
Morton252
Nemaha1,464200
Neosho1,720300
Ness364
Norton1,200100
Osage1,182300
Osborne286
Ottawa548100
Pawnee1,132100
Phillips696100
Pottawatomie1,728400
Pratt799200
Rawlins289
Reno8,2621,000
Republic656100
Rice1,048200
Riley4,8361,200
Rooks624100
Rush424
Russell834100
Saline5,917900
Scott568100
Sedgwick53,23515,530
Seward3,761500
Shawnee16,2357,020
Sheridan426
Sherman605100
Smith264
Stafford333
Stanton182
Stevens546100
Sumner2,062400
Thomas1,055100
Trego398
Wabaunsee652100
Wallace171
Washington522100
Wichita215
Wilson931200
Woodson196
Wyandotte19,0392,340
Dundy, NE176 
Furnas, NE487 
Hitchcock, NE249 
Red Willow, NE1,172 
Beaver, OK433 
Harper, OK406 
Kay, OK5,049 
Texas, OK3,435 

County coronavirus cases updated: Feb 22, 2021
Weekly doses updated Feb 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories