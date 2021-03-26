Coronavirus in Kansas: One-quarter of the state is vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 47,165 Kansans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 753,458 Kansans have received one dose. That is 25.9% of the state’s population. Of those, 388,102 have received their final dose.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed across the state has gone up by 69,850 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of doses distributed to 1.52 million.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the vaccine and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

It says 10 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,891.

There have been 32 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of 3,991 Kansans tested for the coronavirus in the past two days, 506 tested positive for the virus.

