Coronavirus in Kansas: One-third of the state has completed vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 9 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the last update on Wednesday. The new death toll for the state is 5,038.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also says there have been 28 new hospitalizations in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

There have been 367 new coronavirus cases compared to 2,942 negative cases in Kansas since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccination updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says another 5,929 Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 39.9% of the state’s population.

The KDHE says another 12,890 Kansans have finished getting their vaccines, bringing the state to 33.1% of the population being completely vaccinated.