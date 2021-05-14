Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: One-third of the state has completed vaccinations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 9 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the last update on Wednesday. The new death toll for the state is 5,038.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also says there have been 28 new hospitalizations in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

There have been 367 new coronavirus cases compared to 2,942 negative cases in Kansas since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccination updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It says another 5,929 Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 39.9% of the state’s population.

The KDHE says another 12,890 Kansans have finished getting their vaccines, bringing the state to 33.1% of the population being completely vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,245
Anderson837
Atchison1,632
Barber3746
Barton2,614
Bourbon1,414
Brown1,239
Butler7,554100
Chase270
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,486
Cheyenne362
Clark25310
Clay80312
Cloud985
Coffey736
Comanche169
Cowley3,977120
Crawford4,735150
Decatur267
Dickinson1,773
Doniphan971
Douglas8,874305
Edwards267
Elk179
Ellis3,74760
Ellsworth1,22230
Finney5,422
Ford5,761
Franklin2,563
Geary3,41912
Gove38650
Graham265
Grant943
Gray565
Greeley104
Greenwood559
Hamilton202
Harper617
Harvey3,648
Haskell419
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,407
Jefferson1,729
Jewell211
Johnson58,4991,600
Kearny570
Kingman763
Kiowa238
Labette2,743
Lane128
Leavenworth7,23220
Lincoln263
Linn818
Logan289
Lyon4,287
Marion1,104
Marshall1,093
McPherson3,275224
Meade514
Miami2,755
Mitchell562
Montgomery3,463
Morris58612
Morton263
Nemaha1,513
Neosho1,806
Ness372
Norton1,206
Osage1,248
Osborne290
Ottawa551
Pawnee1,168
Phillips714
Pottawatomie1,90044
Pratt81518
Rawlins300
Reno8,539
Republic661
Rice1,076
Riley6,058
Rooks656
Rush431
Russell860
Saline6,270100
Scott593
Sedgwick56,77036
Seward3,867
Shawnee17,505100
Sheridan432
Sherman63920
Smith270
Stafford343
Stanton185
Stevens558
Sumner2,168
Thomas1,098
Trego406
Wabaunsee681100
Wallace179
Washington533
Wichita216
Wilson1,012
Woodson218
Wyandotte20,469100
Dundy, NE184 
Furnas, NE508 
Hitchcock, NE255 
Red Willow, NE1,210 
Beaver, OK474 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,320 
Texas, OK3,519 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 14, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 10, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

