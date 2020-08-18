Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Only one county remains with zero cases

Coronavirus in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the two Kansas counties that did not have any coronavirus cases now has a positive case to report.

Rawlins County says a 33-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19. The health department says he is recovering at home.

The health department will contact any people who may have had close contact with the man.

In a news release, the health department said, “…we knew we could not stop this virus from reaching us. It is important to continue to do your part to keep the spread low.”

The only Kansas county that still does not have any positive coronavirus cases is Wallace County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

