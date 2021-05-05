Coronavirus in Kansas: Over 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas has administered over two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governor’s office.

To date, the Centers for Disease Control reports that Kansas has administered 2,059,674 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 43% of Kansans have received at least their first dose, with nearly 33% fully vaccinated.

“This is a great milestone for Kansas, but there is still more work to do,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “We encourage all Kansans who have yet to be vaccinated to take that initial step to get vaccinated.”

Fourteen more deaths are linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,999, according to the KDHE.

Since Monday, 470 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 33 more were hospitalized as variants are rising across the state, the governor’s office said.

All Kansans are encouraged to visit Vaccines.gov to find the nearest location with an available vaccine.