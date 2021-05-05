Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Over 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas has administered over two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governor’s office.

To date, the Centers for Disease Control reports that Kansas has administered 2,059,674 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 43% of Kansans have received at least their first dose, with nearly 33% fully vaccinated.

“This is a great milestone for Kansas, but there is still more work to do,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “We encourage all Kansans who have yet to be vaccinated to take that initial step to get vaccinated.”

Fourteen more deaths are linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,999, according to the KDHE.

Since Monday, 470 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 33 more were hospitalized as variants are rising across the state, the governor’s office said.

All Kansans are encouraged to visit Vaccines.gov to find the nearest location with an available vaccine.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,239
Anderson836
Atchison1,630
Barber3746
Barton2,61260
Bourbon1,409
Brown1,23855
Butler7,517
Chase263
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,471
Cheyenne36230
Clark25250
Clay80018
Cloud9826
Coffey729
Comanche168
Cowley3,952
Crawford4,727
Decatur267
Dickinson1,752
Doniphan970
Douglas8,82250
Edwards264
Elk179
Ellis3,737
Ellsworth1,223
Finney5,409202
Ford5,747
Franklin2,550
Geary3,379
Gove386
Graham265
Grant94112
Gray564
Greeley104
Greenwood556
Hamilton202
Harper617
Harvey3,627
Haskell4196
Hodgeman211
Jackson1,40260
Jefferson1,716100
Jewell210
Johnson58,1342,537
Kearny568
Kingman753
Kiowa239
Labette2,736142
Lane126
Leavenworth7,212200
Lincoln26312
Linn816
Logan288
Lyon4,273
Marion1,102
Marshall1,086
McPherson3,264
Meade513
Miami2,750200
Mitchell56150
Montgomery3,454
Morris583
Morton256
Nemaha1,51133
Neosho1,800
Ness37118
Norton1,206
Osage1,239
Osborne290
Ottawa551
Pawnee1,166
Phillips713
Pottawatomie1,895
Pratt81542
Rawlins300
Reno8,501
Republic661
Rice1,076204
Riley6,023
Rooks654
Rush431
Russell857
Saline6,241
Scott589
Sedgwick56,36148
Seward3,864
Shawnee17,433600
Sheridan432
Sherman634100
Smith270
Stafford34020
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,164
Thomas1,0986
Trego406
Wabaunsee680
Wallace179
Washington533
Wichita216
Wilson1,007
Woodson217
Wyandotte20,325100
Dundy, NE183 
Furnas, NE505 
Hitchcock, NE253 
Red Willow, NE1,208 
Beaver, OK474 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,313 
Texas, OK3,514 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 5, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 3, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

