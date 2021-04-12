Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: One-third of state vaccinated with at least one dose

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state of Kansas is getting close to having one million people vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since Friday morning, another 27,600 Kansans have received the first dose of vaccine. It brings the total to 995,616, or 34.2% of the state’s population.

 “”Getting a third of Kansans their first dose is a significant milestone for our state, and further evidence that we are well on our way back to that sense of normal we’ve been seeking for over a year,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 19.9% of the population has completed getting their vaccinations, either through two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or with one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The KDHE releases the vaccine and coronavirus case updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Out of 3,935 people tested, 483 came back as positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

There have been 20 new hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 since Friday. The state does not track recoveries.

The state’s death toll linked to COVID-19 decreased by 8. The KDHE did not explain the decrease this time. In previous news releases, it has said that officials reviewed the deaths and found that COVID-19 was not the main cause or contributing cause of death.

To schedule a COVID-19 test, please visit kdheks.gov/coronavirus to find a testing site closest to you.  

All Kansans are encouraged to use the Vaccine Finder tool to find the nearest location with an available vaccine.  

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,229100
Anderson831100
Atchison1,580300
Barber369
Barton2,596
Bourbon1,366
Brown1,233100
Butler7,421
Chase251
Chautauqua265
Cherokee2,439
Cheyenne360
Clark248
Clay792300
Cloud975100
Coffey724300
Comanche167
Cowley3,904
Crawford4,672
Decatur264
Dickinson1,721290
Doniphan964
Douglas8,6373,860
Edwards259
Elk178100
Ellis3,726
Ellsworth1,216100
Finney5,369900
Ford5,720200
Franklin2,507400
Geary3,225500
Gove385
Graham263100
Grant936100
Gray559
Greeley104
Greenwood553
Hamilton202100
Harper617
Harvey3,565300
Haskell417
Hodgeman210
Jackson1,395
Jefferson1,689
Jewell208
Johnson56,80620,440
Kearny566100
Kingman747200
Kiowa237
Labette2,716100
Lane126
Leavenworth7,111100
Lincoln262
Linn793
Logan292
Lyon4,225800
Marion1,048
Marshall1,078
McPherson3,218400
Meade503100
Miami2,688700
Mitchell561
Montgomery3,408700
Morris573100
Morton254
Nemaha1,503
Neosho1,784100
Ness369
Norton1,205
Osage1,215300
Osborne289
Ottawa549
Pawnee1,147
Phillips711
Pottawatomie1,866
Pratt811
Rawlins298100
Reno8,390300
Republic660
Rice1,067100
Riley5,8492,100
Rooks655
Rush431
Russell855300
Saline6,121600
Scott577
Sedgwick55,19813,870
Seward3,841
Shawnee17,1116,510
Sheridan432
Sherman618
Smith269100
Stafford338
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,119200
Thomas1,092
Trego406
Wabaunsee671
Wallace176
Washington532100
Wichita216
Wilson990
Woodson216
Wyandotte19,8776,180
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE498 
Hitchcock, NE254 
Red Willow, NE1,204 
Beaver, OK460 
Harper, OK412 
Kay, OK5,259 
Texas, OK3,491 

County coronavirus cases updated: April 12, 2021
Weekly doses updated April 12, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

