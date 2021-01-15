Coronavirus in Kansas: State reports 147 more deaths since Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 147 more Kansas deaths since Wednesday are linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,502.

Since Monday, 4,093 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the Kansas total since the pandemic began to 256,134.

Also in the past two days, another 173 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Officials earlier this week said hospitalizations have fallen in Kansas from their high last month.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative is 844,231, an increase of 12,340 since Wednesday.