Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: State reports 147 more deaths since Wednesday

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 147 more Kansas deaths since Wednesday are linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,502.

Since Monday, 4,093 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the Kansas total since the pandemic began to 256,134.

Also in the past two days, another 173 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

 Officials earlier this week said hospitalizations have fallen in Kansas from their high last month.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative is 844,231, an increase of 12,340 since Wednesday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen829
Anderson703
Atchison1,356
Barber333
Barton2,405
Bourbon1,151
Brown1,140
Butler6,340
Chase219
Chautauqua217
Cherokee2,032
Cheyenne327
Clark215
Clay706
Cloud917
Coffey576
Comanche151
Cowley3,092
Crawford3,927
Decatur241
Dickinson1,467
Doniphan836
Douglas7,224
Edwards233
Elk148
Ellis3,360
Ellsworth1,133
Finney5,090
Ford5,381
Franklin2,072
Geary2,441
Gove356
Graham226
Grant893
Gray528
Greeley99
Greenwood492
Hamilton195
Harper508
Harvey3,170
Haskell392
Hodgeman169
Jackson1,194
Jefferson1,425
Jewell180
Johnson44,973
Kearny527
Kingman616
Kiowa209
Labette2,295
Lane114
Leavenworth5,666
Lincoln236
Linn642
Logan283
Lyon3,679
Marion847
Marshall859
McPherson2,722
Meade442
Miami2,209
Mitchell515
Montgomery2,750
Morris450
Morton216
Nemaha1,400
Neosho1,497
Ness318
Norton1,177
Osage1,003
Osborne258
Ottawa472
Pawnee1,065
Phillips637
Pottawatomie1,345
Pratt754
Rawlins270
Reno7,605
Republic620
Rice923
Riley4,307
Rooks580
Rush391
Russell774
Saline5,161
Scott535
Sedgwick46,446
Seward3,620
Shawnee13,913
Sheridan406
Sherman556
Smith238
Stafford309
Stanton166
Stevens511
Sumner1,665
Thomas965
Trego350
Wabaunsee545
Wallace166
Washington469
Wichita209
Wilson786
Woodson166
Wyandotte17,217
Dundy, NE124
Furnas, NE389
Hitchcock, NE197
Red Willow, NE1,063
Beaver, OK347
Harper, OK376
Kay, OK4,137
Texas, OK3,214

County list updated: Jan 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories