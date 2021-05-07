Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: State tops 5,000 deaths, governor wants flags lowered to half-staff

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say the Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 has topped 5,000. In the past two days, another 17 Kansas deaths have been attributed to the virus, bringing the Kansas total to 5,016. It has been about 14 months since Kansas reported its first COVID-19 death.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state from now through sundown, Sunday, May 9, as a tribute to those who have died.

“We cannot become numb to the significance of this number,” she said. “That’s 5,000 mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, loved ones and neighbors who we’ve lost to virus-related deaths. The best way we can honor their memories is by getting vaccinated and continuing to practice the proper health protocol we know protects our communities from the threat of COVID-19.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there have also been 62 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday. However, it does not track how many people have recovered.

In the past two days, 467 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,257 people tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccination updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

As of this morning, another 9,035 Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That brings the state to 39.2% of the population being armed with at least one dose.

The KDHE reports that 34,007 Kansans completed their COVID-19 vaccinations in the past two days. Kansas now has 31.5% of the population that is fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,240
Anderson836
Atchison1,633
Barber3746
Barton2,61260
Bourbon1,412
Brown1,23955
Butler7,526
Chase267
Chautauqua267
Cherokee2,474
Cheyenne36230
Clark25250
Clay80018
Cloud9846
Coffey730
Comanche169
Cowley3,961
Crawford4,731
Decatur267
Dickinson1,757
Doniphan970
Douglas8,83750
Edwards264
Elk179
Ellis3,739
Ellsworth1,223
Finney5,413202
Ford5,750
Franklin2,551
Geary3,389
Gove386
Graham265
Grant94212
Gray564
Greeley104
Greenwood558
Hamilton202
Harper617
Harvey3,632
Haskell4196
Hodgeman211
Jackson1,40260
Jefferson1,719100
Jewell211
Johnson58,2532,537
Kearny568
Kingman756
Kiowa239
Labette2,738142
Lane127
Leavenworth7,224200
Lincoln26312
Linn817
Logan289
Lyon4,276
Marion1,104
Marshall1,089
McPherson3,266
Meade513
Miami2,749200
Mitchell56150
Montgomery3,456
Morris583
Morton257
Nemaha1,51233
Neosho1,803
Ness37118
Norton1,206
Osage1,241
Osborne290
Ottawa551
Pawnee1,166
Phillips713
Pottawatomie1,898
Pratt81542
Rawlins300
Reno8,511
Republic661
Rice1,076204
Riley6,037
Rooks654
Rush431
Russell857
Saline6,245
Scott596
Sedgwick56,47548
Seward3,864
Shawnee17,448600
Sheridan432
Sherman635100
Smith270
Stafford34020
Stanton184
Stevens558
Sumner2,166
Thomas1,0986
Trego406
Wabaunsee680
Wallace179
Washington533
Wichita216
Wilson1,007
Woodson217
Wyandotte20,372100
Dundy, NE184 
Furnas, NE507 
Hitchcock, NE254 
Red Willow, NE1,209 
Beaver, OK474 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,313 
Texas, OK3,514 

County coronavirus cases updated: May 7, 2021
Weekly doses updated May 3, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories