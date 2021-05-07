Coronavirus in Kansas: State tops 5,000 deaths, governor wants flags lowered to half-staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say the Kansas death toll linked to COVID-19 has topped 5,000. In the past two days, another 17 Kansas deaths have been attributed to the virus, bringing the Kansas total to 5,016. It has been about 14 months since Kansas reported its first COVID-19 death.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state from now through sundown, Sunday, May 9, as a tribute to those who have died.

“We cannot become numb to the significance of this number,” she said. “That’s 5,000 mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, loved ones and neighbors who we’ve lost to virus-related deaths. The best way we can honor their memories is by getting vaccinated and continuing to practice the proper health protocol we know protects our communities from the threat of COVID-19.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there have also been 62 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday. However, it does not track how many people have recovered.

In the past two days, 467 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,257 people tested negative.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccination updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

As of this morning, another 9,035 Kansans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That brings the state to 39.2% of the population being armed with at least one dose.

The KDHE reports that 34,007 Kansans completed their COVID-19 vaccinations in the past two days. Kansas now has 31.5% of the population that is fully vaccinated.