Coronavirus in Kansas: Why did vaccinations jump by 100,000?

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As state health leaders continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, they saw a big jump in Kansas vaccinations numbers Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 55,639 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 44,734 more Kansans got their second dose. That’s a total of 100,373 shots since Wednesday. That is also at least 10 times higher than recent updates.

We asked the KDHE for an explanation. They said approximately 90,000 doses, dating back to February, were added to Friday’s count.

“This is largely from vaccines administered by CVS through the Federal Partnership Program that did not previously upload into our records,” a KDHE spokesperson said.

With the additional doses, it means almost half, 49.59%, of the eligible population in Kansas has completed the COVID-19 vaccination process. More than 56% of the population has received at least one dose.

The KDHE also updated the coronavirus and delta variant numbers Friday.

There have been 21 more deaths linked to COVID-19 since Wednesday and 66 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 1,539 Kansans have tested positive for coronavirus, while 2,990 tested negative.

There have been 140 more cases of the delta variant. You can see the county-by-county numbers in the charts below.

The KDHE releases these updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,31616
Anderson8704
Atchison1,60111
Barber378
Barton2,67013
Bourbon1,5958
Brown1,2584
Butler7,80714
Chase2861
Chautauqua292
Cherokee2,90414
Cheyenne373
Clark252
Clay8421
Cloud1,0111
Coffey7741
Comanche172
Cowley4,08926
Crawford5,33593
Decatur280
Dickinson1,93315
Doniphan1,11031
Douglas9,18520
Edwards266
Elk187
Ellis3,7851
Ellsworth1,2247
Finney5,9202
Ford5,83912
Franklin2,7386
Geary3,88780
Gove3911
Graham2681
Grant9623
Gray626
Greeley104
Greenwood6001
Hamilton211
Harper6291
Harvey3,7635
Haskell419
Hodgeman212
Jackson1,45612
Jefferson1,8115
Jewell217
Johnson61,987188
Kearny579
Kingman7901
Kiowa237
Labette2,89023
Lane128
Leavenworth7,67528
Lincoln266
Linn8873
Logan304
Lyon4,40116
Marion1,125
Marshall1,1702
McPherson3,3773
Meade513
Miami2,93910
Mitchell573
Montgomery3,5909
Morris6181
Morton273
Nemaha1,55710
Neosho1,93524
Ness375
Norton1,233
Osage1,3225
Osborne2962
Ottawa5683
Pawnee1,184
Phillips7163
Pottawatomie2,10814
Pratt8291
Rawlins333
Reno8,7007
Republic676
Rice1,0883
Riley6,58453
Rooks655
Rush438
Russell8831
Saline6,50521
Scott6101
Sedgwick59,200240
Seward3,906
Shawnee18,20442
Sheridan439
Sherman669
Smith281
Stafford3541
Stanton188
Stevens565
Sumner2,2926
Thomas1,1222
Trego409
Wabaunsee7463
Wallace182
Washington5601
Wichita218
Wilson1,0865
Woodson2353
Wyandotte21,84699
Dundy, NE671
Furnas, NE1,321
Hitchcock, NE1,640
Red Willow, NE3,948
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,405 
Texas, OK3,557 

Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: July 23, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated July 23, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

