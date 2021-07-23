Coronavirus in Kansas: Why did vaccinations jump by 100,000?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As state health leaders continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, they saw a big jump in Kansas vaccinations numbers Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 55,639 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 44,734 more Kansans got their second dose. That’s a total of 100,373 shots since Wednesday. That is also at least 10 times higher than recent updates.

We asked the KDHE for an explanation. They said approximately 90,000 doses, dating back to February, were added to Friday’s count.

“This is largely from vaccines administered by CVS through the Federal Partnership Program that did not previously upload into our records,” a KDHE spokesperson said.

With the additional doses, it means almost half, 49.59%, of the eligible population in Kansas has completed the COVID-19 vaccination process. More than 56% of the population has received at least one dose.

The KDHE also updated the coronavirus and delta variant numbers Friday.

There have been 21 more deaths linked to COVID-19 since Wednesday and 66 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 1,539 Kansans have tested positive for coronavirus, while 2,990 tested negative.

There have been 140 more cases of the delta variant. You can see the county-by-county numbers in the charts below.

The KDHE releases these updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.