Coronavirus in Kansas: Wichita takes steps to reduce community impact

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is taking preemptive measures to help ensure the health and wellbeing of Wichita residents, visitors, and employees during the coronavirus.

City leadership is monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Kansas Department of Health Environment, and the Sedgwick County Health Department, and implementing best practices to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The City of Wichita is committed to taking the necessary, appropriate actions to keep our community and employees safe.

After much deliberation, the city is taking steps recommended by the CDC and the Sedgwick County Health Department to help reduce the impact of Coronavirus in our community. These steps take effect immediately and will include the following:

All city-sponsored events with more than 250 expected attendees are postponed or canceled until further notice. All non-City sponsored events that have received community event permits or have been booked at Century II, and are expected to have at least 250 attendees, are postponed or canceled until further notice. Any fees paid to date by event organizers will be refunded if the event is canceled. Classes offered by the City that are marketed to high-risk populations are postponed for at least the next 14 days. In addition to these steps, the City is guarding the health of its employees and visitors to public facilities by increasing cleaning efforts, encouraging safe work practices, and placing a moratorium on non-essential travel for City employees.

Please consult the CDC website for up-to-date information before making decisions about attending city programs and classes and other community activities.

These decisions are with the interests of our community in mind.

As the situation with coronavirus further evolves locally, please visit Wichita.gov for updates on City-sponsored events and services. Below are links to resources for information related to COVID-19 and steps from the CDC to help prevent illness.

