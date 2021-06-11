Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: Vaccination rates up slightly

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 36.8% of the Kansas population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19. That is up .3% from Wednesday.

Since Wednesday, it shows another three Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 5,106. There have also been 29 new hospitalizations since the last update. The KDHE says 269 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The KDHE releases vaccination and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,251
Anderson845
Atchison1,616
Barber374
Barton2,623
Bourbon1,428
Brown1,235100
Butler7,62130
Chase27812
Chautauqua270
Cherokee2,539
Cheyenne3716
Clark251
Clay80448
Cloud1,005
Coffey750
Comanche170
Cowley4,01820
Crawford4,787100
Decatur279
Dickinson1,797
Doniphan1,01846
Douglas8,942
Edwards26712
Elk180
Ellis3,759122
Ellsworth1,221
Finney5,82198
Ford5,771
Franklin2,582
Geary3,534
Gove387
Graham265
Grant947
Gray57112
Greeley104
Greenwood5706
Hamilton209
Harper620
Harvey3,69124
Haskell4216
Hodgeman213
Jackson1,416
Jefferson1,750
Jewell215
Johnson59,411285
Kearny573
Kingman77324
Kiowa238
Labette2,761
Lane128
Leavenworth7,28650
Lincoln2656
Linn827
Logan28932
Lyon4,313
Marion1,115
Marshall1,136
McPherson3,31812
Meade517
Miami2,784112
Mitchell566
Montgomery3,482
Morris59012
Morton269
Nemaha1,52324
Neosho1,8096
Ness372
Norton1,20824
Osage1,265
Osborne290
Ottawa553
Pawnee1,1746
Phillips71410
Pottawatomie1,9606
Pratt81536
Rawlins334
Reno8,57580
Republic67256
Rice1,080
Riley6,213600
Rooks656
Rush434100
Russell861
Saline6,316184
Scott600
Sedgwick57,550142
Seward3,87236
Shawnee17,65011,388
Sheridan437
Sherman659
Smith27512
Stafford3446
Stanton186
Stevens560
Sumner2,207
Thomas1,099
Trego40724
Wabaunsee688
Wallace17912
Washington552112
Wichita217
Wilson1,018
Woodson221
Wyandotte20,79711
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK420 
Kay, OK5,342 
Texas, OK3,535 

Kansas County coronavirus cases updated: June 11, 2021
Weekly doses updated June 7, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

