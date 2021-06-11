Coronavirus in Kansas: Vaccination rates up slightly

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 36.8% of the Kansas population is completely vaccinated against COVID-19. That is up .3% from Wednesday.

Since Wednesday, it shows another three Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll is 5,106. There have also been 29 new hospitalizations since the last update. The KDHE says 269 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The KDHE releases vaccination and coronavirus updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

https://www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data