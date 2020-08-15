Coronavirus in Sedgwick: 86 new cases, 2,429 recoveries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick Health Department says there are 86 new COVID-19 related deaths of cases in the county, an increase of 1.6%.
It also says the number of those in the county who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 5,299. Only 2,823 of those cases are active.
Sedgwick County Health Department says its COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized with the Kansas Department of Health reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reporting, found here.
The number of Kansans who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 2,020 out of the 33,885 confirmed cases statewide. That is 45 more hospitalizations since Wednesday.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 309,158, up 7,142 since Wednesday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|22
|Anderson
|30
|Atchison
|83
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|149
|Bourbon
|78
|Brown
|47
|Butler
|333
|Chase
|46
|Chautauqua
|6
|Cherokee
|157
|Cheyenne
|5
|Clark
|45
|Clay
|22
|Cloud
|41
|Coffey
|70
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|182
|Crawford
|415
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|47
|Doniphan
|46
|Douglas
|805
|Edwards
|16
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|153
|Ellsworth
|21
|Finney
|1,730
|Ford
|2,206
|Franklin
|222
|Geary
|223
|Gove
|5
|Graham
|18
|Grant
|102
|Gray
|77
|Greeley
|4
|Greenwood
|23
|Hamilton
|43
|Harper
|21
|Harvey
|224
|Haskell
|49
|Hodgeman
|11
|Jackson
|164
|Jefferson
|89
|Jewell
|13
|Johnson
|6,357
|Kearny
|66
|Kingman
|25
|Kiowa
|8
|Labette
|153
|Lane
|6
|Leavenworth
|1,549
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|50
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|703
|Marion
|59
|Marshall
|14
|McPherson
|164
|Meade
|59
|Miami
|152
|Mitchell
|28
|Montgomery
|168
|Morris
|13
|Morton
|10
|Nemaha
|50
|Neosho
|67
|Ness
|7
|Norton
|23
|Osage
|47
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|37
|Pawnee
|63
|Phillips
|48
|Pottawatomie
|119
|Pratt
|35
|Reno
|418
|Republic
|31
|Rice
|39
|Riley
|451
|Rooks
|18
|Rush
|10
|Russell
|19
|Saline
|385
|Scott
|54
|Sedgwick
|5,718
|Seward
|1,189
|Shawnee
|1,720
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|17
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|7
|Stanton
|40
|Stevens
|46
|Sumner
|104
|Thomas
|45
|Trego
|7
|Wabaunsee
|43
|Washington
|1
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|14
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|5,329
|Dundy County, NE
|1
|Furnas County, NE
|15
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|18
|Beaver County, OK
|39
|Harper County, OK
|11
|Kay County, OK
|256
|Texas County, OK
|1,076
County list updated: Aug 14, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health