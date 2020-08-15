Coronavirus in Sedgwick: 86 new cases, 2,429 recoveries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick Health Department says there are 86 new COVID-19 related deaths of cases in the county, an increase of 1.6%.

It also says the number of those in the county who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 5,299. Only 2,823 of those cases are active.

Sedgwick County Health Department says its COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized with the Kansas Department of Health reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reporting, found here.

The number of Kansans who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 2,020 out of the 33,885 confirmed cases statewide. That is 45 more hospitalizations since Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for COVID-19 is 309,158, up 7,142 since Wednesday.

County Confirmed Allen 22 Anderson 30 Atchison 83 Barber 4 Barton 149 Bourbon 78 Brown 47 Butler 333 Chase 46 Chautauqua 6 Cherokee 157 Cheyenne 5 Clark 45 Clay 22 Cloud 41 Coffey 70 Comanche 9 Cowley 182 Crawford 415 Decatur 5 Dickinson 47 Doniphan 46 Douglas 805 Edwards 16 Elk 1 Ellis 153 Ellsworth 21 Finney 1,730 Ford 2,206 Franklin 222 Geary 223 Gove 5 Graham 18 Grant 102 Gray 77 Greeley 4 Greenwood 23 Hamilton 43 Harper 21 Harvey 224 Haskell 49 Hodgeman 11 Jackson 164 Jefferson 89 Jewell 13 Johnson 6,357 Kearny 66 Kingman 25 Kiowa 8 Labette 153 Lane 6 Leavenworth 1,549 Lincoln 6 Linn 50 Logan 2 Lyon 703 Marion 59 Marshall 14 McPherson 164 Meade 59 Miami 152 Mitchell 28 Montgomery 168 Morris 13 Morton 10 Nemaha 50 Neosho 67 Ness 7 Norton 23 Osage 47 Osborne 4 Ottawa 37 Pawnee 63 Phillips 48 Pottawatomie 119 Pratt 35 Reno 418 Republic 31 Rice 39 Riley 451 Rooks 18 Rush 10 Russell 19 Saline 385 Scott 54 Sedgwick 5,718 Seward 1,189 Shawnee 1,720 Sheridan 7 Sherman 17 Smith 3 Stafford 7 Stanton 40 Stevens 46 Sumner 104 Thomas 45 Trego 7 Wabaunsee 43 Washington 1 Wichita 4 Wilson 14 Woodson 12 Wyandotte 5,329 Dundy County, NE 1 Furnas County, NE 15 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 18 Beaver County, OK 39 Harper County, OK 11 Kay County, OK 256 Texas County, OK 1,076

County list updated: Aug 14, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health