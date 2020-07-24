Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: 2,100 active cases and 2 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Sedgwick County is 3,303 since the pandemic began. That is up 189 since yesterday.

The Sedgwick County Health Department says two more people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the county’s coronavirus-related deaths to 35.

The health department shows 2,128 active cases in the county. Of the 3,303 total positive cases, 1,140 people have recovered.

The county shows that 48,438 residents have been tested since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows Sedgwick County as having a total of 3,579 positive tests.

Sedgwick County has a disclaimer on its website to explain the difference:

“Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reported numbers.”

LATEST STORIES: