Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: 2,227 active cases and one more death

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says there are 2,227 active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. This is up 99 since yesterday. There are currently 1,211 recoveries, up 71 since Friday.

The health department is also reporting one new death, bringing the county’s coronavirus-related deaths to 35.

The county shows that 49,411 residents have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. This is an increase of 973 residents.

Sedgwick County has a disclaimer on its website to explain the difference:

“Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reported numbers.”

