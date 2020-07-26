Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: 2,369 active cases and one new death

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says there are 3,646 COVID-19 cases, 2,369 of them still active as of Sunday. This is up 142 since Saturday’s reporting. There are also 1,241 recoveries, up by 30.
The health department is also reporting one new death, bringing the county’s coronavirus-related deaths to 36.
The county shows that 50,284 residents have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. This is an increase of 873 residents.
Sedgwick County has a disclaimer on its website to explain the difference:
“Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reported numbers.”
