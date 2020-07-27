Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: 2,416 active cases, no new deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County continues to be one of the Kansas counties with the highest number of positive coronavirus cases. Only Wyandotte and Johnson counties have higher numbers.

Monday afternoon, the Sedgwick County Health Department reported there have been 3,740 positive coronavirus tests since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,416 of those are considered active cases. That is up 47 from Sunday.

There number of Sedgwick County residents who have died with COVID-19 is unchanged at 36.

The health department also tracks coronavirus hospitalizations. It says there are 63 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals. 32 of those patients are in ICU. With ICU beds also being used by patients with other conditions, there are 22 ICU beds available.

The county hospitalization website includes the disclaimer: “This report represents a point in time regarding our public hospital capacity in Sedgwick County. This reflects current data according to Via Christi and Wesley officials.”

The county says 51,101 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

