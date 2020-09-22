Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: 3 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says three more people have died from COVID-19. There have been 85 deaths reported in the county.

The number of Sedgwick County residents who have tested positive since the pandemic began is 8,107. A total of 97,760 people have been tested.

The rolling 14 day average of positive cases in the county is around 5%.

As of today, there are 51 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Four are in the ICU. It is the lowest rate in the ICU since the county began releasing those numbers back in June.

