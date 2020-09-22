Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Sedgwick County: 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says three more people have died from COVID-19. There have been 85 deaths reported in the county.

The number of Sedgwick County residents who have tested positive since the pandemic began is 8,107. A total of 97,760 people have been tested.

The rolling 14 day average of positive cases in the county is around 5%.

As of today, there are 51 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Four are in the ICU. It is the lowest rate in the ICU since the county began releasing those numbers back in June.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories